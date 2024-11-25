 />
Lucknow Super Giants squad, IPL 2025 auction: Who will be LSG’s captain

IPL 2025 auction update: LSG has five captaincy candidates after Day 1 business at the mega auction.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 15:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant made history on Sunday by becoming the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking ₹27 crore.
Rishabh Pant made history on Sunday by becoming the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking ₹27 crore.
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant made history on Sunday by becoming the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking ₹27 crore.

Rishabh Pant made history on Sunday by becoming the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record-breaking ₹27 crore.

LSG had already retained Nicholas Pooran for ₹21 crore, making him the second most expensive retained player— tied with RCB’s Virat Kohli and trailing only SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen, who was retained for ₹23 crore.

IPL 2025 auction: Top five Indian players who got the most hike on base price after Day 1

In addition to Pant and Pooran, LSG strengthened its squad by signing Aiden Markram for ₹2 crore, Mitchell Marsh for ₹3.4 crore, and David Miller for ₹7.5 crore.

Interestingly, LSG now boasts five strong captaincy contenders. Pant, who previously captained Delhi Capitals, is a proven leader. Markram has an impressive track record, having led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back SA20 titles. Pooran and Marsh bring international captaincy experience, while Miller has shown his leadership skills with Paarl Royals in the SA20 league.

It’ll be interesting to see who leads the Super Giants in IPL 2025.

