Glenn Phillips goes unsold for now in IPL 2025 auction

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. He had set a base price of Rs 2 crore.
He is a versatile player who contributes with the bat, bowls off-spin, excels in fielding both inside the circle and in the outfield, and occasionally takes up wicketkeeping duties.
Phillips was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of this year’s auction.
