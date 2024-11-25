Marco Jansen sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 7 crore in IPL 2025 auction

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 7 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Mumbai Indians initiated the proceedings for Jansen before Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans took over the bidding. The two tussled for a while before Kings secured the South African’s services.

The 24-year-old was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of this year’s auction. Previously, Jansen had represented Mumbai Indians in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

While bowling is his main forte, Jansen is also a handy lower-order batter capable of some big hits.

The left-arm pacer has taken 20 wickets in 21 IPL matches, while also scoring 66 runs. Jansen is a regular face for South Africa across formats and was a vital part of the Proteas side in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.