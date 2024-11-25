 />
Tim David sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 3 crore in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025 auction update: Incidentally, David began his IPL career with RCB, back in 2021, before joining Mumbai Indians.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 18:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tim David in action during IPL 2024.
Tim David in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Tim David in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Australian all-rounder Tim David was signed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad initiated the bidding for David at the base price of Rs. 2 crore, before RCB came into challenge. The two exchanged bids until the Bengaluru franchise landed the final blow. David was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of this year’s auction.

Incidentally, David began his IPL career with RCB, back in 2021, before joining Mumbai Indians.

The Australian batter is one of the most coveted players in the global T20 franchise leagues. From 254 games in the shortest format, David has amassed 4872 runs at a sparkling strike rate of 159.79.

In IPL, David has tallied 659 runs at a strike rate just over 170. David is also a regular for the Australian T20I side, scoring 1201 runs at a strike rate of 161.20.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL News /

Tim David /

Mumbai Indians

