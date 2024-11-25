Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan trails 11-19 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at halftime; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls next

PKL season 11: Catch the LIVE score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 25, 2024 20:33 IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 37 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 25, 2024.

The scores will read: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (1st match) | U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls (2nd match)