Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan trails 11-19 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at halftime; U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls next

- November 25, 2024 20:3314-27
Gaurav Khatri gets two points in a Do-or-Die raid!
- November 25, 2024 20:3314-25
Mohit Goyat adds another point to Paltan’s tally. Can he inspire a comeback?
- November 25, 2024 20:3011-25
Arjun! His swinging leg puts one of the defenders off balance who goes out of the bounds. The raider then touches the two remaining defenders and inflicts an All Out!
- November 25, 2024 20:2711-19
Neeraj fails to get someone out in the first raid at the return.
- November 25, 2024 20:23HALFTIME; 11-19
Commentators in two minds. While one states facts that whenever Puneri trails by such a margin at the break, it goes on to lose this season, the other predicts a comeback for the defending champion. For now, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be happy with its performance.
- November 25, 2024 20:2111-18
Arjun with a foot touch sends Mohit Goyat out!
- November 25, 2024 20:2011-16
Mohit Goyat sneaks in a point for his side but Puneri still trails with a five-point margin.
- November 25, 2024 20:1810-14
All Out! Puneri Paltan is wiped out with three minutes left in the first half.
- November 25, 2024 20:179-11
Super Tackle! Arjun Deshwal up against three of the Puneri defenders and skips past them to get two points.
- November 25, 2024 20:169-8
But Puneri answers back! Ajith somersaults into his team’s side with two points!
- November 25, 2024 20:157-8
Arjun with a smart move as the Puneri defence errs with a howler!
- November 25, 2024 20:137-7
And back to level. Pankaj is sent out by Neeraj.
- November 25, 2024 20:127-6
Pankaj raids and gets a point for the Paltan.
- November 25, 2024 20:096-6
Timeout called as it’s even-steven in this match.
- November 25, 2024 20:075-5
Puneri Paltan was in the lead but Jaipur has done well to get level.
- November 25, 2024 20:06Match begins
Game on!
- November 25, 2024 19:37What happened the last time these two sides met?
Just about a week ago in the first meeting between these two sides, Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a narrow 30-28 victory against Puneri Paltan. Can the on song Paltan return the favour?
- November 25, 2024 19:24STARTING XIs | Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Puneri Paltan: Abinesh, Mohit Goyat, Sanket, Pankaj (c), Mohit, Gaurav, Akash
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza, Arjun (c), Ankush, Surjeet, Neeraj, Lucky, Vikash
- November 25, 2024 19:04Can the Paltan repeat yesterday’s dominance?
Puneri Paltan wiped out Bengal Warriorz on Matchday 36. The defending champion inflicted four All Outs and even had almost double the amount of points scored.
