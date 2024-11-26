 />
Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta’s Gasperini handed two-match ban for referee rant

Gasperini will not be in the dugout for Atalanta’s upcoming domestic fixtures at Roma and against AC Milan in Bergamo.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 23:41 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has been hit with a two-match ban after flying into a rage at officials during its 3-1 win at Parma over the weekend, Serie A said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Serie A said Gasperini had been sanctioned for “repeatedly insulting the fourth official (Luca Massimi)“ following his sending off in the 10th minute of the second half at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

Gasperini will not be in the dugout for Atalanta’s upcoming domestic fixtures at Roma and against AC Milan in Bergamo.

Atalanta is one of four teams to trail Serie A leader Napoli by a single point and takes on Young Boys in Bern in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Gian Piero Gasperini /

Atalanta /

Serie A 2024-25

