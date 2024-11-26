 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2024-25: Mohamed Salah’s contract comments no distraction for Liverpool, says Arne Slot

Liverpool is the only team with a perfect record in the first four Champions League games, with a two-point lead atop the table.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 23:03 IST , LIVERPOOL - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot with forward Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot with forward Mohamed Salah. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot with forward Mohamed Salah. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool boss Arne Slot kept his cards close to his chest regarding Mohamed Salah’s contract negotiations after the striker’s recent comments that he is “more out than in,” but the manager insisted the issue is not a distraction to the team.

Slot’s men put their 100 per cent Champions League record on the line on Wednesday when they host reigning champion Real Madrid, four nights after Salah scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-2 win at Southampton and then said he had yet to receive an offer to stay.

“We don’t share this. Or at least I don’t,” Slot said on Tuesday, when asked about the status of Salah’s contract, which expires at the end of the season. “The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out.”

Liverpool is the only team with a perfect record in the first four Champions League games, with a two-point lead atop the table.

Slot said Salah’s negotiations have not spilled onto the pitch.

“I don’t think he’s distracted at all. I haven’t seen anything today, he is just fully focused on the game tomorrow,” Slot told reporters.

“If you would have been at the Axa (Training Centre) today, I don’t think any player spoke about it, at least not when I was there. Players are focused on the short-term and that is Madrid and that is (Manchester) City. There is no distraction for him, the players and definitely not for me,” he added.

ALSO READ | UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Luis Enrique urges PSG to show resolve in Bayern clash

Liverpool hosts struggling Manchester City, who trails it by eight points in second place in the Premier League table, on Sunday.

Slot said defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will be in Wednesday’s squad but is not fit to start, while Alisson, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain sidelined with injuries.

Real Madrid is 18th in the Champions League’s new 36-team format, where the top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16 and the next 16 enter a two-legged playoff to join them.

Slot deflected praise about the sizzling start to his debut season at Anfield, which includes 10 wins in his first 12 league games.

“Results have been really good and results are always done by the players. If they have really good results then that is good for the manager, the press officer and everyone that works at the club,” the Dutchman said.

“We also know how much effort we have to put in to win these games and that’s why we always have to give credit to the players. As a result of that, players are popular - Mo is quite popular over here and maybe the manager is part of those results as well,” he concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

Mohamed Salah /

Liverpool /

Real Madrid /

Arne Slot

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Mohamed Salah’s contract comments no distraction for Liverpool, says Arne Slot
    Reuters
  2. Focused on taking it one game at a time and hoping for many more good days: Gukesh
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie cements lead on top, Chhetri in 14th place; Luka Majcen enters top six
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: Punjab FC climbs to fourth with dominant 3-0 win against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Mohamed Salah’s contract comments no distraction for Liverpool, says Arne Slot
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Luis Enrique urges PSG to show resolve in Bayern clash
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: New UCL format not easy for anyone, says Simeone
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal must be ruthless to earn statement win at Sporting, says Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2024-25: Mohamed Salah’s contract comments no distraction for Liverpool, says Arne Slot
    Reuters
  2. Focused on taking it one game at a time and hoping for many more good days: Gukesh
    PTI
  3. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25 Golden Boot race: Alaeddine Ajaraie cements lead on top, Chhetri in 14th place; Luka Majcen enters top six
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25 Points Table: Punjab FC climbs to fourth with dominant 3-0 win against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment