UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Luis Enrique urges PSG to show resolve in Bayern clash

PSG is languishing just under the play-off section of the Champions League standings in 25th, having won one and lost two of its four matches to date. Bayern is 17th with two wins and two losses.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 09:24 IST , Munich

Reuters
PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, ahead of the Champions League opening phase match between FC Bayern and PSG.
PSG's head coach Luis Enrique attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, ahead of the Champions League opening phase match between FC Bayern and PSG.
infoIcon

PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, ahead of the Champions League opening phase match between FC Bayern and PSG. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique has urged his side to be brave in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Bayern Munich, admitting its stuttering start leaves no room for error.

PSG is languishing just under the play-off section of the Champions League standings in 25th, having won one and lost two of its four matches to date. Bayern is 17th with two wins and two losses.

The difficult start to the campaign has made things more challenging, Luis Enrique said.

“It’s obvious that after four matches, including three at the Parc des Princes, with fair or unfair results, unfair for me, we have to have good results to qualify,” Luis Enrique told a press conference on Monday.

“We made things difficult for ourselves. Football is what it is. You have to score.

“We will give it our all, we will be brave, we will take risks, as we usually do.”

Bayern has won its last three games against PSG in the Champions League, with the French side failing to score in the matches.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss Champions League match against Liverpool due to hamstring injury

Luis Enrique admitted that it would be a tough match and that his side needs to perform above and beyond.

“It is very clear that we are two teams that are similar. We want to have the ball, we press very high... we have similar statistics,” he said.

“We are among the best teams with goal chances but there will only be one ball. And so one team will have to suffer. Them, or us.

“We’ll probably have to go further against Bayern. Run more, raise the level, especially against Bayern at home.” 

