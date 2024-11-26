 />
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?

BAY vs PSG: All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring.
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.

Bayern’s home will rock to a 75,000-capacity crowd Tuesday, even though it is surprisingly a clash of 17th vs. 25th in the standings with only the top 24 at the end of January advance to the knockout round.

The German club is at 17th with two wins from four matches, while the Parisian giant is at 25th with only a solitary victory in as many matches as its opponents.

The Vincent Kompany led current Bundesliga leader is unbeaten in the league this season but has already lost twice in the UCL.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique’s boys are also yet to lose a match in Ligue 1 but have struggled for form in the continental stage.

Both teams will look to win the match and solidify their position for the knockout qualification.

ALSO READ | UCL returns with Liverpool-Real Madrid and Bayern-PSG rematches of recent finals

When and where to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. The match is scheduled for kick-off on Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 AM IST.
How to watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain?
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

