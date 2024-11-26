Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAY vs PSG in UEFA Champions League?

Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league stage clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday.

Bayern’s home will rock to a 75,000-capacity crowd Tuesday, even though it is surprisingly a clash of 17th vs. 25th in the standings with only the top 24 at the end of January advance to the knockout round.

The German club is at 17th with two wins from four matches, while the Parisian giant is at 25th with only a solitary victory in as many matches as its opponents.

The Vincent Kompany led current Bundesliga leader is unbeaten in the league this season but has already lost twice in the UCL.

On the other hand, Luis Enrique’s boys are also yet to lose a match in Ligue 1 but have struggled for form in the continental stage.

Both teams will look to win the match and solidify their position for the knockout qualification.

