IPL 2025 Auction: How modified RTM rule made an impact in mega auction

The reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option – that too with a modified version – was supposed to make the Indian Premier League Player Auction. And the rule certainly made an impact during the two-day proceedings at the Al Johar Abadi Arena.

Unlike the last time it was employed in 2018, the highest bidder had the option to escalate the bid to an amount of its choice for the previous franchise to match it. And it resulted in the highest bidders outbidding previous teams despite employing the RTM option.

Rishabh Pant was the biggest beneficiary of the rule. When Lucknow Super Giants outbid others at Rs. 20.75 crore, the Delhi Capitals raised the RTM paddle. LSG’s counter-bid was Rs. 27 crore, the highest ever in an IPL auction, and DC had to let go of Pant.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh saw Punjab Kings matching the inflated bid of Rs. 18 crore from Rs. 15.75 crore in its stables.

Similarly, on Monday, Mumbai Indians retained Naman Dhir despite the escalated bid being more than 50 per cent of the highest bid for him. “We would have saved Rs one crore had we retained Naman before the auction, but it’s fine,” MI owner Akash Ambani said.

Even the head coaches endorsed the modification, that made the auction even more interesting. Daniel Vettori, the Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, even had a suggestion to not make it a drag. “I think it’s great. It puts you to some tough questions. The rationale was to give the players a fair price. Sometimes when the RTM comes, it might not quite be there for some of the good players. It’s added an element to that. There has to be a shot clock for the incremental bid,” said Vettori.

Andy Flower, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach, also admitted the RTM modification added to the drama. “The IPL auction is great theatre, the build-up and the complexities and the multiple variables of it make it fascinating to be part of. It must be equally fascinating to watch,” Flower said.

“RTM adds to the spectacle. Those who argue that it does not give you accurate market price I would argue against that. We are getting an accurate prize. That’s a snapshot from myself.”

Of the 13 times the RTM card was used, only seven times did the previous team end up retaining him. It led to a few voices of opposition to the escalating bid as well. “I still maintain that the old RTM rule should be in place,” said Venky Mysore, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ general manager cum chief executive.