 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 Auction: How modified RTM rule made an impact in mega auction

As per the modified rule, the highest bidder could escalate the bid to an amount of its choice for the previous franchise to match it. And it resulted in the highest bidders outbidding previous teams despite employing the RTM option.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 21:03 IST , Jeddah - 3 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
The ABADI AL JOHAR ARENA, JEDDAH where the IPL Auction is happening.
The ABADI AL JOHAR ARENA, JEDDAH where the IPL Auction is happening. | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

The ABADI AL JOHAR ARENA, JEDDAH where the IPL Auction is happening. | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

The reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option – that too with a modified version – was supposed to make the Indian Premier League Player Auction. And the rule certainly made an impact during the two-day proceedings at the Al Johar Abadi Arena.

Unlike the last time it was employed in 2018, the highest bidder had the option to escalate the bid to an amount of its choice for the previous franchise to match it. And it resulted in the highest bidders outbidding previous teams despite employing the RTM option.

Rishabh Pant was the biggest beneficiary of the rule. When Lucknow Super Giants outbid others at Rs. 20.75 crore, the Delhi Capitals raised the RTM paddle. LSG’s counter-bid was Rs. 27 crore, the highest ever in an IPL auction, and DC had to let go of Pant.

On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh saw Punjab Kings matching the inflated bid of Rs. 18 crore from Rs. 15.75 crore in its stables.

Similarly, on Monday, Mumbai Indians retained Naman Dhir despite the escalated bid being more than 50 per cent of the highest bid for him. “We would have saved Rs one crore had we retained Naman before the auction, but it’s fine,” MI owner Akash Ambani said.

ALSO READ | Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old picked by RR

Even the head coaches endorsed the modification, that made the auction even more interesting. Daniel Vettori, the Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach, even had a suggestion to not make it a drag. “I think it’s great. It puts you to some tough questions. The rationale was to give the players a fair price. Sometimes when the RTM comes, it might not quite be there for some of the good players. It’s added an element to that. There has to be a shot clock for the incremental bid,” said Vettori.

Andy Flower, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach, also admitted the RTM modification added to the drama. “The IPL auction is great theatre, the build-up and the complexities and the multiple variables of it make it fascinating to be part of. It must be equally fascinating to watch,” Flower said.

“RTM adds to the spectacle. Those who argue that it does not give you accurate market price I would argue against that. We are getting an accurate prize. That’s a snapshot from myself.”

Of the 13 times the RTM card was used, only seven times did the previous team end up retaining him. It led to a few voices of opposition to the escalating bid as well. “I still maintain that the old RTM rule should be in place,” said Venky Mysore, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ general manager cum chief executive.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Final round of accelerated auction coming up now; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes to RR for Rs 1.10 crore; Bhuvneshwar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: How modified RTM rule made an impact in mega auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? IPL’s youngest crorepati
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 25: Wild card Aditya beats third seed Atkinson of NZ in ITF Junior Tennis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, AFC Champions League Elite: Lineups out, Ronaldo, Joselu start, GHA v NAS, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: How modified RTM rule made an impact in mega auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Priyansh Arya - the all-rounder sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore, 12.66 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
  5. R Sai Kishore retained by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Final round of accelerated auction coming up now; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes to RR for Rs 1.10 crore; Bhuvneshwar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 Auction: How modified RTM rule made an impact in mega auction
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? IPL’s youngest crorepati
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 25: Wild card Aditya beats third seed Atkinson of NZ in ITF Junior Tennis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, AFC Champions League Elite: Lineups out, Ronaldo, Joselu start, GHA v NAS, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment