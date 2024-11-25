RCB squad composition, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed a total of 22 players over two days of bidding. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australians Josh Hazlewood and Tim David were some of the prominent buys of the franchise.
RCB IPL 2025 FULL SQUAD
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore), Phil Salt (Rs. 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs. 11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 12.50 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs. 2.60 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs. 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs. 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs. 1.50 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 1.60 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs. 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs. 2.60 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs. 2 crore), Swastik Chhikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (Rs. 1 crore), Abhinandan Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Mohit Rathee (Rs. 30 lakh).
RCB SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Squad strength: 22 players
Overseas players: 8
RCB PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
