RCB squad composition, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, full players list

RCB squad IPL 2025: Here is the full players list, squad and predicted XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the mega auction ended on Monday.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session.
FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed a total of 22 players over two days of bidding. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and Australians Josh Hazlewood and Tim David were some of the prominent buys of the franchise.

RCB IPL 2025 FULL SQUAD

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore), Phil Salt (Rs. 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs. 11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 12.50 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs. 2.60 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs. 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs. 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs. 1.50 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs. 1.60 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs. 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs. 2.60 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs. 2 crore), Swastik Chhikara (Rs. 30 lakh), Lungi Ngidi (Rs. 1 crore), Abhinandan Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Mohit Rathee (Rs. 30 lakh).

RCB SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara.
Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma.
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell.
Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh.
Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee.
Squad strength: 22 players
Overseas players: 8
RCB PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

