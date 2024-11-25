LSG squad composition, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Lucknow Super Giants bought seven players during the first day of the auction. It scriped history by bagging Rishabh Pant for Rs. 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the IPL.
LSG was a quieter presence on the second day of the auction as it packed its bench strength with some cheap buys.
LSG IPL 2025 Squad
Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (Rs. 27 crore), David Miller (Rs. 7.5 crore), Aiden Markram (Rs. 2 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs. 9.75 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs. 4.20 crore), Aryan Juyal (Rs. 30 lakh), Akash Deep (Rs. 8 crore), Himmat Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs. 75 lakh), Digvesh Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs. 2.40 crore), Akash Singh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shamar Joseph (Rs. 75 lakh), Prince Yadav (Rs. 30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs. 30 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs. 30 lakh), Matthew Breetzke (Rs. 75 lakh).
LSG SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
LSG PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
