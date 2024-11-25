GT squad composition, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Gujarat Titans went heavy early in the auction, signing Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada from the marquee set.
Titans then acquired Prasidh Krishna to bolster their bowling attack. On the second day, they added Washington Sundar and retained Sai Kishore to strengthen their spin attack.
GT IPL 2025 Squad
Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh), Washington Sundar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 2.40 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs. 1.30 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 2.60 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs. 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs. 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs. 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs. 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs. 30 lakh).
GT SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
GT PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
