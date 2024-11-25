 />
GT squad composition, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI, full players list

GT squad IPL 2025: Here is the full players list, squad and predicted XI for Gujarat Titans after the mega auction ended on Monday. 

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan during a net practice session in IPL 2024.
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan during a net practice session in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan during a net practice session in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Gujarat Titans went heavy early in the auction, signing Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada from the marquee set.

Titans then acquired Prasidh Krishna to bolster their bowling attack. On the second day, they added Washington Sundar and retained Sai Kishore to strengthen their spin attack.

GT IPL 2025 Squad

Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (Rs. 10.75 crore), Jos Buttler (Rs. 15.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs. 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs. 9.50 crore), Nishant Sindhu (Rs. 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs. 1.70 crore), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs. 30 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 30 lakh), Washington Sundar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs. 2.40 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs. 1.30 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 2.60 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs. 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs. 75 lakh), Jayant Yadav (Rs. 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs. 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs. 75 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs. 30 lakh).

GT SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan,
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat,
All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan
Fast bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar.
Spinners: Kulwant Khejroliya, Sai Kishore.
GT PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Gill, Buttler (WK), Sudharsan, Lomror, Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington, Rashid, Siraj, Rabada, Prasidh

