DC squad composition, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Delhi Capitals made its big-money signing on the first day of the auction when it sealed the deal for KL Rahul. It also retained Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk while bringing in pacer Mitchell Starc.

On the second day, DC employed an RTM on Mukesh Kumar and signed up experienced batter Faf du Plessis.

DC IPL 2025 Squad

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh).

DC SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025 Batters: Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Ashutosh Sharma Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, All-rounders: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande Fast bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav