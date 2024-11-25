 />
DC squad composition, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, full players list

DC squad IPL 2025: Here is the full players list, squad and predicted XI for Delhi Capitals after the mega auction ended on Monday. 

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel in action during IPL 2024.
Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Delhi Capitals made its big-money signing on the first day of the auction when it sealed the deal for KL Rahul. It also retained Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk while bringing in pacer Mitchell Starc.

On the second day, DC employed an RTM on Mukesh Kumar and signed up experienced batter Faf du Plessis.

DC IPL 2025 Squad

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh).

DC SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Ashutosh Sharma
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira,
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Darshan Nalkande
Fast bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera
Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav
DC PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul (WK), Porel, Brook, Stubbs, Axar, Ashutosh, Starc, Kuldeep, Natarajan, Mukesh

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
