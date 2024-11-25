The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Delhi Capitals made its big-money signing on the first day of the auction when it sealed the deal for KL Rahul. It also retained Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk while bringing in pacer Mitchell Starc.
On the second day, DC employed an RTM on Mukesh Kumar and signed up experienced batter Faf du Plessis.
DC IPL 2025 Squad
Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh).
DC SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
DC PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore; KKR buys Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane in accelerated auction; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for Rs 1.10 crore
- DC squad composition, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, full players list
- IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
- RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought and purse remaining
- Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-0 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Clash goalless at half-time, match updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE