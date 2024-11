KKR squad composition, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders bought seven players during the auction on the first day, and raised eyebrows by splurging on all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

KKR prioritised reacquiring its former players and succeeded in bringing its core back.

KKR IPL 2025 Squad

Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer (Rs. 23.75 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs. 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs. 2 crore), Anrich Nortje (Rs. 6.50 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 3 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs. 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs. 30 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs. 1.50 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs. 75 lakh), Spencer Johnson (Rs. 2.80 crore), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs. 30 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs. 1.50 lakh), Anukul Roy (Rs. 40 lakh), Moeen Ali (Rs. 2 crore), Umran Malik (Rs. 75 lakh).

KKR SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025 Batters: Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Umran Malik Spinners: Mayank Markande, Varun Chakaravarthy