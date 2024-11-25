IPL 2025 auction: Who is Priyansh Arya - the all-rounder sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore, 12.66 times his base price

Punjab Kings secured the services of Priyansh Arya for Rs 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. The left-handed batter’s base price was Rs 30 lakh.

Arya gained widespread recognition earlier this year in the Delhi Premier League, where he smashed six consecutive sixes in an over for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers.

His explosive 120-run innings, which included 10 sixes and 10 fours, propelled his team to a massive total of 308/5. Arya reached his century, first of the tournament, in just 40 balls.

The 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) saw Arya emerge as Delhi’s top run-scorer, amassing 222 runs in seven innings at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 166.91. Although he was shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, Arya went unsold at the time. He scored his maiden SMAT hundred last week with 10 sixes against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, his fortunes have changed with Punjab Kings securing his services for the upcoming season.