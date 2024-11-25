 />
IPL 2025 auction: Who is Priyansh Arya - the all-rounder sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore, 12.66 times his base price

Arya gained widespread recognition earlier this year in the Delhi Premier League, where he smashed six consecutive sixes in an over for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 19:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Priyansh Arya was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore.
Priyansh Arya was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

Priyansh Arya was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Punjab Kings secured the services of Priyansh Arya for Rs 3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. The left-handed batter’s base price was Rs 30 lakh.

Arya gained widespread recognition earlier this year in the Delhi Premier League, where he smashed six consecutive sixes in an over for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers.

IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price

His explosive 120-run innings, which included 10 sixes and 10 fours, propelled his team to a massive total of 308/5. Arya reached his century, first of the tournament, in just 40 balls.

The 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) saw Arya emerge as Delhi’s top run-scorer, amassing 222 runs in seven innings at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 166.91. Although he was shortlisted for the IPL 2024 auction, Arya went unsold at the time. He scored his maiden SMAT hundred last week with 10 sixes against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium. 

However, his fortunes have changed with Punjab Kings securing his services for the upcoming season.

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
