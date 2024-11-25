IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh has been signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. His base price was Rs 30 lakh.

Gurjapneet Singh, a 6’3” left-arm seamer, has a fascinating backstory.

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and raised in Ambala, Haryana, Gurjapneet made a significant move to Chennai at the age of 17.

Seven years later, he made a stunning debut in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 6 for 22 against former champion Saurashtra.

This impressive performance marked the best figures in a first-class innings by a Tamil Nadu fast bowler at home since the 2005-06 season.

The 25-year-old, who has served as a net bowler for five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings and most recently bowled to the Indian Test squad ahead of the Bangladesh series, has impressed with his ability to adapt to different conditions.

Bowling in the Guru Nanak College nets, a hub for India Cements’ league teams, proved to be a turning point for Gurjapneet, leading to his debut in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for Dindigul Dragons in 2021. However, his progress was briefly halted by a lower back injury that kept him sidelined for a year.

Gurjapneet made a strong comeback in 2023 and has since gradually increased his workload in league cricket. His impressive performance in the Buchi Babu tournament earlier this year, where he bowled lengthy spells, caught the attention of the selectors, earning him his maiden call-up to the Ranji Trophy team.