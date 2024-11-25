 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and raised in Ambala, Haryana, Gurjapneet made a significant move to Chennai at the age of 17.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 19:17 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tamil Nadu’s Gurjapneet Singh in action in Ranji Trophy.
Tamil Nadu’s Gurjapneet Singh in action in Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu’s Gurjapneet Singh in action in Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR

Tamil Nadu pacer Gurjapneet Singh has been signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. His base price was Rs 30 lakh.

Gurjapneet Singh, a 6’3” left-arm seamer, has a fascinating backstory.

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, and raised in Ambala, Haryana, Gurjapneet made a significant move to Chennai at the age of 17.

Seven years later, he made a stunning debut in the Ranji Trophy, claiming 6 for 22 against former champion Saurashtra.

ALSO READ
Anshul Kamboj sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.4 crore in IPL 2025 auction

This impressive performance marked the best figures in a first-class innings by a Tamil Nadu fast bowler at home since the 2005-06 season.

The 25-year-old, who has served as a net bowler for five-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings and most recently bowled to the Indian Test squad ahead of the Bangladesh series, has impressed with his ability to adapt to different conditions.

Bowling in the Guru Nanak College nets, a hub for India Cements’ league teams, proved to be a turning point for Gurjapneet, leading to his debut in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for Dindigul Dragons in 2021. However, his progress was briefly halted by a lower back injury that kept him sidelined for a year.

Gurjapneet made a strong comeback in 2023 and has since gradually increased his workload in league cricket. His impressive performance in the Buchi Babu tournament earlier this year, where he bowled lengthy spells, caught the attention of the selectors, earning him his maiden call-up to the Ranji Trophy team.

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction in process now; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Priyansh Arya - the all-rounder sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore, 12.66 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
  3. R Sai Kishore retained by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Jacks sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tim David sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 3 crore in IPL 2025 auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Lucknow Super Giants full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction in process now; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction: Who is Gurjapneet Singh, Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer sold to CSK for Rs 2.2 crore, 7.33 times his base price
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment