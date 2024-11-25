 />
LIVE Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr updates, AFC Champions League: Lineups out, Ronaldo starts, GHA v NAS, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST

GHA vs NAS: Follow the live score and updates of the Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite clash from the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Updated : Nov 25, 2024 20:27 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League Elite clash from the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

  • November 25, 2024 20:20
    Al Nassr starting line-up!

  • November 25, 2024 19:49
    PREVIEW

    Al-Nassr looks to bounce back to winning ways when it visits Al-Gharafa at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Monday in an AFC Champions League Group B fixture.


    In the previous matchday, Al-Nassr handed a 5-1 drubbing to Al-Ain, which saw Talisca bag a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo too got on the scoresheet. 


    On the other hand, Al-Gharafa comes into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Persepolis. 


    Saudi Arabian clubs have yet to lose in the western zone of the Asian competition — the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the Round of 16 after playing eight matches — and occupy the top three spots. 


    In the Group B points table, Al-Nassr is currently third after four matches with 10 points, while Al-Gharafa sits sixth in the standings with four points.


    (inputs from AP)

AFC Champions League Elite /

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo

