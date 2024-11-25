LIVE Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr updates, AFC Champions League: Lineups out, Ronaldo starts, GHA v NAS, Kick-off at 9:30 PM IST

Key Updates
- November 25, 2024 20:20Al Nassr starting line-up!
- November 25, 2024 19:49PREVIEW
Al-Nassr looks to bounce back to winning ways when it visits Al-Gharafa at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Monday in an AFC Champions League Group B fixture.
In the previous matchday, Al-Nassr handed a 5-1 drubbing to Al-Ain, which saw Talisca bag a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo too got on the scoresheet.
On the other hand, Al-Gharafa comes into this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Persepolis.
Saudi Arabian clubs have yet to lose in the western zone of the Asian competition — the 24 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of 12 with eight from each progressing to the Round of 16 after playing eight matches — and occupy the top three spots.
In the Group B points table, Al-Nassr is currently third after four matches with 10 points, while Al-Gharafa sits sixth in the standings with four points.
(inputs from AP)
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2025 Auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Vaibhav Suryavanshi signs for RR for Rs 1.10 crore; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Priyansh Arya goes to PBKS for Rs. 3.80 crore
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
- IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
- RR Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Rajasthan Royals full list of players bought, purse remaining
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE