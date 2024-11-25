The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Chennai Super Kings bought seven players on the first day of the auction, with R. Ashwin and Devon Conway being some of its top buys.
CSK also roped in Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad to bolster its spin attack.
On the second day, CSK focussed primarily on uncapped players, with the acquisition of Anshul Kamboj being the highlight.
CSK IPL 2025 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).
CSK SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
CSK PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK squad composition, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, full players list
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
- SRH squad composition, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, full players list
- Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-0 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo misses scoring chance, match updates
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore; KKR buys Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane in accelerated auction; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for Rs 1.10 crore
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE