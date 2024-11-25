 />
CSK squad composition, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, full players list

CSK squad IPL 2025: Here is the full players list, squad and predicted XI for Chennai Super Kings after the mega auction ended on Monday.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings‘ Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings‘ Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings‘ Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Chennai Super Kings bought seven players on the first day of the auction, with R. Ashwin and Devon Conway being some of its top buys.

CSK also roped in Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad to bolster its spin attack.

On the second day, CSK focussed primarily on uncapped players, with the acquisition of Anshul Kamboj being the highlight.

KKR squad composition, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI, full players list

CSK IPL 2025 Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).

CSK SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Shaikh Rasheed
Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni
All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran.
Fast bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Spinners: Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal,
CSK PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Ruturaj, Conway, Rachin, Tripathi, Dube, Jadeja, Dhoni (WK), Ashwin, Pathirana, Khaleel, Noor.

