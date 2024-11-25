SRH squad composition, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami on the first day of the auction to bolster its Indian contingent.
SRH had a relatively quieter second day, with the franchise largely focussing on setting up its bench strength.
SRH IPL 2025 Squad
Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Mohammad Shami (Rs. 10 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs. 8 crore), Ishan Kishan (Rs. 11.25 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs. 3.2 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs. 2.40 crore), Atharva Taide (Rs. 30 lakh), Abhinav Manohar (Rs. 3.20 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs. 1.50 crore), Zeeshan Ansari (Rs. 40 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs. 1 crore), Brydon Carse (Rs. 1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (Rs. 75 lakh), Aniket Verma (Rs. 30 lakh), Eshan Malinga (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sachin Baby (Rs. 30 lakh).
SRH SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
SRH PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
