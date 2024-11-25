Thirteen-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar has taken the cricketing world by storm after being signed for Rs. 1.10 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday. Suryavanshi is the youngest player ever to be signed in an IPL auction. RR and Delhi Capitals were engaged in a bidding war but the former had the last laugh.

Hailing from Samastipur, Suryavanshi has already made history with his extraordinary achievements on the field. In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, he debuted at just 12 years and 284 days against Mumbai, becoming the youngest player in the tournament’s history.

This remarkable feat broke records held by cricketing legends like Yuvraj Singh, who debuted at 15 years and 57 days, and Sachin Tendulkar, who started at 15 years and 230 days.

Suryavanshi further solidified his reputation during the Youth Test series against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed 104 runs off just 62 balls.

At 13 years and 188 days, he became the youngest centurion in the 170-year history of competitive cricket and also set the record for the fastest century by an Indian at the youth level. His blistering century off 58 balls stands as the second fastest at this level, just behind England’s Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 56 balls.

Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise continues to capture the imagination of cricket fans worldwide.