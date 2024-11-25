 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR squad composition, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, full players list

RR squad IPL 2025: Here is the full players list, squad and predicted XI for Rajasthan Royals after the mega auction ended on Monday. 

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in action during IPL 2024.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson in action during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals signed 20 players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction which happened in Jeddah.

On the first day of the auction, the Royals trained their eyes largely on bowlers. Jofra Archer was Royals’ costliest acquisition in the mega auction. The English pace-bowling all-rounder was signed for Rs. 12.5 crore.

Royals also procured the services of the Sri Lankan spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

On the second day of the auction, the Royals were focused on signing up Indian players, roping in Nitish Rana and Tushar Deshpande.

Ahead of the auction, Royals had retained six players - Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore) and Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore).

RR IPL 2025 Squad

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer (Rs. 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs. 4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs. 30 lakh), Nitish Rana (Rs. 4.20 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs. 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs. 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs. 1.10 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kunal Rathore (Rs. 30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs. 30 lakh).

RR SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi,
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Kunal Rathore, Dhruv Jurel
All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Jofra Archer,
Fast bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh, Ashok Sharma
Spinners: Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya
Predicted Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Akash Madhwal

Related Topics

Rajasthan Royals /

IPL 2025 /

IPL AUCTION

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought and purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-0 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Clash goalless in second-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore; KKR buys Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane in accelerated auction; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for Rs 1.10 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RR squad composition, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC squad composition, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS squad composition, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH squad composition, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK squad composition, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought and purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-0 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Clash goalless in second-half, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore; KKR buys Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane in accelerated auction; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for Rs 1.10 crore
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment