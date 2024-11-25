RR squad composition, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, full players list

Rajasthan Royals signed 20 players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction which happened in Jeddah.
On the first day of the auction, the Royals trained their eyes largely on bowlers. Jofra Archer was Royals’ costliest acquisition in the mega auction. The English pace-bowling all-rounder was signed for Rs. 12.5 crore.
Royals also procured the services of the Sri Lankan spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
On the second day of the auction, the Royals were focused on signing up Indian players, roping in Nitish Rana and Tushar Deshpande.
Ahead of the auction, Royals had retained six players - Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore) and Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore).
RR IPL 2025 Squad
Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer (Rs. 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs. 4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs. 30 lakh), Nitish Rana (Rs. 4.20 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs. 6.50 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs. 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs. 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs. 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs. 1.10 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kunal Rathore (Rs. 30 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs. 30 lakh).
RR SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Predicted Playing XI
