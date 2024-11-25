 />
PBKS squad composition, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, full players list

PBKS squad IPL 2025: Here is the full players list, squad and predicted XI for Punjab Kings after the mega auction ended on Monday. 

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh during the IPL T20 Practice session.
Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh during the IPL T20 Practice session. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings’ Arshdeep Singh during the IPL T20 Practice session. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Punjab Kings made a splash early on in the auction when it signed Shreyas Iyer for Rs. 26.75 crore. It also retained Arshdeep Singh for Rs. 18 crore and then signed Yuzvendra Chahal for the same price.

On the second day, PBKS acquired a few handy foreign all-round options like Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen and Aaron Hardie.

CSK squad composition, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, full players list

PBKS IPL 2025 Squad

Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh (Rs. 18 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs. 26.75 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs. 18 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 11 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 4.20 crore), Nehal Wadhera (Rs. 4.20 crore), Harpreet Brar (Rs. 1.50 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs. 95 lakh), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs. 1.80 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs. 1.60 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs. 7 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs. 2.60 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 2.40 crore), Harnoor Pannu (Rs. 30 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs. 80 lakh), Priyansh Arya (Rs. 3.80 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs. 1.25 crore), Musheer Khan (Rs. 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs. 30 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs. 80 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs. 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs. 30 lakh).

PBKS SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
Batters: Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Pannu, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.
Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis
All-rounders: Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Priyansh Arya, Praveen Dubey
Fast bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson
Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Prabhsimran, Stoinis, Shreyas, Maxwell, Wadhera, Shashank, Omarzai, Brar, Jansen, Arshdeep, Chahal

