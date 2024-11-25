Bayern needs to win all remaining Champions League games, says Kane

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane believes his team need to win all four of its remaining Champions League games to go through, starting with Paris Saint-Germain at home on Tuesday.

Bayern has lost two of its four matches so far in the new league phase and sits 17th in the standings, with only the top eight qualifying automatically for the last 16.

PSG is languishing outside even the top 24, which secures a place in the play-off round, ahead of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.

“(Bayern) have to win pretty much all our games -- and that’s also the case for PSG,” Kane told reporters on Monday.

“We’re not used to being that far down in the table... With the new format, no one really knows what to expect.

READ | Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen struggling to cope with injuries amid fixture pile-up, says Alonso

“Tomorrow’s a big night.”

Kane on Friday scored his seventh hat-trick since arriving at Bayern ahead of last season in a win over Augsburg.

He netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in 43 matches, becoming the fastest to reach a half-century in the division’s history, beating Erling Haaland’s record by six games.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said it was too early to determine his side’s chances in the competition.

“With three wins you qualify and with six wins you’re in the top eight,” Kompany said, admitting it was “difficult” to look at the table.

“Some teams have had four difficult games and some have had easier ones. Our goal is not the top eight but to be number one.”

Kompany said Bayern was wary of its opponents, who it defeated in the 2020 Champions League final, and said PSG was dangerous even without the big names of years past.

“It’s a squad with incredible talent. Some of their players will reach the level of those who previously played for PSG.

“We are playing against one of the best teams in Europe. They have a great coach with a lot of speed.

“I don’t expect a boring match... Something’s got to give.”

Like Bayern, Ligue 1 leaders PSG is six points clear and unbeaten in its domestic league.

This season’s Champions League final will be played in Munich.