Owen Coyle calls for stronger grassroot development for a brighter future of Indian Football

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle stressed the need for initiatives at the youth level to scout talented players when they are young to help Indian Football.

“While the Indian Super League is doing its part for the senior teams, I think we must catch these talented players at a young age, provide them with the right kind of opportunities, and enable them to make their way to the national team,” Coyle said.

READ MORE | Chennaiyin head coach Coyle believes Argentina’s visit to Kerala can be good for Indian football

One such initiative which has been a supplier of players to the country’s top-tier is the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), with the number being around 45. Some notable alumni include Sivasakthi Narayanan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Vibin Mohanan, and Mohammed Aimen, among others.

“With the population of India, I think we have a huge potential for football, especially at the youth levels. Initiatives like Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) are the need of the hour to provide a much-deserved platform and opportunity for talent,” the Scotsman added.

The RFDL returned with its fourth season on Monday in Goa, involving 54 teams across the nation with the intent to continue developing players and help them transition from the grassroots to the professional level.