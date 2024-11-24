I-League 2024-25 wrap: Real Kashmir beats Rajasthan United as Shillong Lajong, Churchill Brothers play out draw

On the third matchday of the 2024-25 I-League, one side kicked off its campaign with a dominating win, while two teams bagged a point each in a thriller.

Real Kashmir beat Rajasthan United 2-0 while Shillong Lajong staged a comeback to play out a 2-2 draw against Churchill Brothers.

Here’s a look at how the matches played out on matchday three of the 2024-25 I-League:

Real Kashmir opens account with a win against Rajasthan United

Real Kashmir began its I-League 2024-25 season with a 2-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC at the TRC Ground, on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Both goals came in the first half.

Mohammad Inam (11’) and Senegal recruit Elhadi Abdou Karim Samb (28’) scored the two goals for the Snow Leopards, who finished fifth in the I-League table last season.

Real Kashmir had a dream start to its season when the wily Inam was played through on the left by Samb. The winger attempted a hard, low cross, which took a deflection before bobbing into the goal, completely wrong-footing the goalkeeper.

Samb was the biggest beneficiary of this plot in the 28th minute, when he intercepted a back-pass by Rajasthan defender Wayne Vaz and poked it past goalkeeper James Kithan to double the home side’s advantage.

Shillong Lajong wakes up late to snatch a point from Churchill Brothers

Shillong Lajong overturned a two-goal deficit in a tempestuous game to grab a point against Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2024-25 at the SSA Stadium on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

In the 14th minute, the visitor took a deserved lead via Wayde Lekay. Played through via Colombian Sebastian Gutierrez’s lobbed ball, the South African outmuscled defender Aman Ahlawat before lobbing the goalkeeper to give Churchill the lead.

Seven minutes later it had doubled it. Lekay again was the scorer, his quick thinking when offside outwitting Lajong’s high line defence who were looking for the flag. Lekay had ignored the first pass though and Gutierrez instead picked it up on the left wing. His low cross to the near post was finished brilliantly by an onrushing Lekay.

Despite facing a two-goal deficit, Lajong never let its attacking instincts wilt, and an eager crowd did not let them forget it either. The combined effort paid dividends in the 35th minute, Hardy Cliff Nongbiri winning a contested ball, and Brazilian Renan Paulinho squaring it from the right, to fellow countryman Douglas Tardin at the top of the box. Tardin took a brilliant first touch, turned and slotted it into the bottom corner all in one motion. The hosts were back in the game.

It got its deserved equaliser in the 50th, the roles between provider and scorer reversed. From a quick throw-in, Lajong played a series of smart one-twos before Tardin laid it off for Paulinho inside the box, who guided a first-time finish into the bottom corner.