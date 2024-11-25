ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC’s troubles continue at home as Odisha FC puts six past the Nizams

Hyderabad FC’s dismal run at home continued as Odisha FC recorded a thumping 6-0 win in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Nizams have not won at home since February 2023, a streak that extends to 16 matches.

Odisha FC shot into the lead in the 12th minute when an unmarked Isak Vanlalruatfela struck the ball into the goal even as his teammate Roy Krishna was brought down in front of the goal line.

The Juggernauts were on the offensive from the start with the forward line of Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh working in tandem.

There were a couple of good moves on the right flank by Hyderabad’s Edmilson Correia and Abdul Rabeeh but they just couldn’t penetrate deep into the rival citadel.

Odisha doubled its lead in the 30th minute. Midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring had a splendid solo run right into the striking area and Hyderabad custodian Lalbiakhlua Jongte charged out to thwart the bid but the ball deflected off his hand. Substitute Diego Mauricio, who was lurking around, latched onto the deflection to score easily.

Within six minutes after halftime, the visitor went 3-0 up. It was Isak who essayed a beautiful left-footer to the waiting Mawihmingthanga. But, in his attempt to make a goal line save, ‘keeper Jongte conceded a self-goal to the dismay of his team.

The misery continued for the host as Mourtada Fall latched on to a lovely cross from the left corner to tap the ball into the goal to add a fourth to Odisha’s tally in the 70th minute.

Within five minutes, Diego Mauricio gave a lovely pass from the right side of the box to the waiting Lalthathanga who was on target in the 75th minute to make it 5-0.

Rubbing salt to the wound, Rahim Ali netted the sixth goal in the 89th minute to leave the home team clueless. Nothing went right for the host on the night.