 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC’s troubles continue at home as Odisha FC puts six past the Nizams

The Juggernauts were on the offensive from the start with the forward line of Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh working in tandem.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 22:32 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Odisha FC celebrates its fourth goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on 25th November 2024.
Odisha FC celebrates its fourth goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on 25th November 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL
infoIcon

Odisha FC celebrates its fourth goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season played between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC held at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, in Hyderabad, on 25th November 2024. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL

Hyderabad FC’s dismal run at home continued as Odisha FC recorded a thumping 6-0 win in the Indian Super League at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Nizams have not won at home since February 2023, a streak that extends to 16 matches.

Odisha FC shot into the lead in the 12th minute when an unmarked Isak Vanlalruatfela struck the ball into the goal even as his teammate Roy Krishna was brought down in front of the goal line.

The Juggernauts were on the offensive from the start with the forward line of Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh working in tandem.

There were a couple of good moves on the right flank by Hyderabad’s Edmilson Correia and Abdul Rabeeh but they just couldn’t penetrate deep into the rival citadel.

Odisha doubled its lead in the 30th minute. Midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring had a splendid solo run right into the striking area and Hyderabad custodian Lalbiakhlua Jongte charged out to thwart the bid but the ball deflected off his hand. Substitute Diego Mauricio, who was lurking around, latched onto the deflection to score easily.

Within six minutes after halftime, the visitor went 3-0 up. It was Isak who essayed a beautiful left-footer to the waiting Mawihmingthanga. But, in his attempt to make a goal line save, ‘keeper Jongte conceded a self-goal to the dismay of his team.

The misery continued for the host as Mourtada Fall latched on to a lovely cross from the left corner to tap the ball into the goal to add a fourth to Odisha’s tally in the 70th minute.

Within five minutes, Diego Mauricio gave a lovely pass from the right side of the box to the waiting Lalthathanga who was on target in the 75th minute to make it 5-0.

Rubbing salt to the wound, Rahim Ali netted the sixth goal in the 89th minute to leave the home team clueless. Nothing went right for the host on the night.

The result:
Odisha FC 6 (Isak Vanlalruatfela 12’, Diego Mauricio 30’, Lalbiakhlua Jongte own goal 51’, Mourtada Fall 70’, Lalthathanga Khawlhring 75’, Rahim Ali 89’) bt HFC 0.

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL 2024-25 /

Hyderabad FC /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-1 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo header gives lead to Knights of Najd
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team after Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG squad composition, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sold, unsold players list of all 10 teams on Day 2 of IPL auction 2025 - updated
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB squad composition, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC’s troubles continue at home as Odisha FC puts six past the Nizams
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. I-League 2024-25 wrap: Real Kashmir beats Rajasthan United as Shillong Lajong, Churchill Brothers play out draw
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Noah shines as Kerala Blasters end losing streak
    Stan Rayan
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC highlights, KBFC 3-0 CFC, ISL 2024-25: Jimenez, Sadaoui, Rahul KP on scoresheet as Blasters cruise to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Speaking the language of football, NorthEast United’s Ajaraie is having fun in India
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-1 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo header gives lead to Knights of Najd
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team after Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG squad composition, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sold, unsold players list of all 10 teams on Day 2 of IPL auction 2025 - updated
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB squad composition, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, full players list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment