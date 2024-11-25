MI squad composition, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, full players list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.

Having retained a strong Indian core, Mumbai didn’t have to splurge of any star player and its most expensive signing was New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The five-time champion focused on building a potent pace battery around spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, while bolstering its batting line-up with the inclusion of power-hitters such as Naman Dhir and Will Jacks.

MI IPL 2025 FULL SQUAD

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs. 4.80 crore), Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakh), Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakh), Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakh).

MI SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025 Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs. Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith. All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur. Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams. Spinners: Karn Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar.