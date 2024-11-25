The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction was held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, with 577 players up for signing.
Having retained a strong Indian core, Mumbai didn’t have to splurge of any star player and its most expensive signing was New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.
The five-time champion focused on building a potent pace battery around spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, while bolstering its batting line-up with the inclusion of power-hitters such as Naman Dhir and Will Jacks.
MI IPL 2025 FULL SQUAD
Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs. 4.80 crore), Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakh), Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakh), Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakh).
MI SQUAD COMPOSITION - IPL 2025
MI PREDICTED PLAYING XI - IPL 2025
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB squad composition, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI, full players list
- MI squad composition, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI, full players list
- Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 0-3 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Ronaldo, Angelo goals keep Nassr comfortably ahead
- IPL Auction 2025 LIVE: Glenn Phillips sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore; KKR buys Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane in accelerated auction; 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi sold to RR for Rs 1.10 crore
- Indians in IPL Auction 2025: Pant, Shreyas sold for record prices, Bhuvneshwar most expensive from Day 2
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE