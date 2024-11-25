 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Beating Man City eases pressure for Arsenal game: new Sporting coach

The Portuguese side has won three and drawn the other of its first four European matches and Pereira said that gave them freedom ahead of his first Champions League match in charge.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 23:26 IST , Lisbon - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sportings coach Joao Pereira gives a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Arsenal FC at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on November 25, 2024.
Sportings coach Joao Pereira gives a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Arsenal FC at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sportings coach Joao Pereira gives a press conference on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Arsenal FC at Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Sporting Lisbon coach Joao Pereira said his side’s thrashing of Manchester City eased the pressure on it ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League visit on Tuesday.

With Ruben Amorim at the helm before he left to take over at Manchester United, Sporting hammered Man City 4-1 and moved second in the standings, behind only Liverpool.

The Portuguese side has won three and drawn the other of its first four European matches and Pereira said that gave them freedom ahead of his first Champions League match in charge.

“It takes the pressure off us a bit, because we won, we got three more points, we go into this game with 10 points and, therefore, we have a margin,” Pereira told a news conference Monday. “We will play our games and in the end we will do the maths.”

Pereira’s side thrashed third-tier Amarante 6-0 in his first game on Friday in the Portuguese Cup.

The coach said he had spoken with predecessor Amorim before the game.

READ MORE | Premier League 2024-25: Man United plays out 1-1 draw at Ipswich in Amorim’s first game

“I spoke to Amorim before (my) debut, he sent me a message wishing me good luck and hoping that I can have a great career,” continued Pereira, 40, who played as a right-back under Amorim as Sporting won the league in 2021. “I said that if I can do a lot of what he did, it won’t be a bad start.”

Pereira accepted that facing Arsenal would be a vastly different challenge than minnow Amarante.

“With all due respect to Amarante, Arsenal is on another level,” said the coach. “But I prepared Arsenal in the same way I prepared for the Amarante game, with the same professionalism and the same objective, which is to try to win the game.”

The Portuguese National Association of Football Coaches (ANTF) disputes whether Pereira is qualified to manage Sporting, but he said he was not concerned about the complaint.

“We have little time to train and the little time we have is to think about how to put together a team to face opponents, aspects that we need to improve -- that’s where my focus is,” said Pereira. “Sporting’s legal department is here to answer the rest.”

Related Topics

Sporting Lisbon /

Manchester City /

Arsenal /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR Squad, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players after auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indians in IPL Auction 2025: Pant, Shreyas sold for record prices, Bhuvneshwar most expensive from Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Beating Man City eases pressure for Arsenal game: new Sporting coach
    AFP
  4. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 1-3 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Sano gets marching orders after second yellow
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI Squad, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of players after auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Beating Man City eases pressure for Arsenal game: new Sporting coach
    AFP
  2. Leipzig in misleading Champions League position, says Inter’s Inzaghi
    Reuters
  3. Bayern needs to win all remaining Champions League games, says Kane
    AFP
  4. Champions League 2024-25: Leverkusen struggling to cope with injuries amid fixture pile-up, says Alonso
    Reuters
  5. Champions League 2024-25: Flick says Barca must eliminate mistakes after stumble
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR Squad, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full list of players after auction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indians in IPL Auction 2025: Pant, Shreyas sold for record prices, Bhuvneshwar most expensive from Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Beating Man City eases pressure for Arsenal game: new Sporting coach
    AFP
  4. Al Gharafa vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, GHA 1-3 NAS, AFC Champions League Elite: Sano gets marching orders after second yellow
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI Squad, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians full list of players after auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment