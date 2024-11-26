 />
Premier League 2024-25: Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario undergoes ankle surgery

The 28-year-old Italian completed the full 90 minutes of the away game but the London club said on Monday he had suffered the injury during the match.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 09:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the game against Man City.
Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the game against Man City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during the game against Man City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Manchester City, the Premier League club announced.

The 28-year-old Italian completed the full 90 minutes of the away game but the London club said on Monday he had suffered the injury during the match.

“We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle,” Spurs wrote in a statement posted on X.

“Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We’re all behind you, Vic.”

The North London side, who is sixth in the Premier League with 19 points, hosts AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

