Premier League 2024-25: Salah hints at exit after Liverpool yet to offer contract extension

Salah spoke out after scoring two goals in Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday and suggested he is more likely to leave than stay with the Premier League leader.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 16:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reacts during the Premier League match against Southampton.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reacts during the Premier League match against Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reacts during the Premier League match against Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mohamed Salah has raised doubts about his Liverpool future, saying he is yet to be offered an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Salah spoke out after scoring two goals in Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday and suggested he is more likely to leave than stay with the Premier League leader.

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club,” he told reporters. “I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands.”

Salah’s goals saw Liverpool extend its lead at the top of the standings to eight points. The Egypt international is 32 and has been at the club since 2017.

He has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances this season.

Salah gave a rare interview to English print media before boarding the team bus after the Southampton game and expressed his frustration about the lack of progress with his contract.

READ MORE | Salah brace helps Liverpool win against Southampton and go eight points clear at top

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see,” he said.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia since the oil-rich nation launched a drive to lure some of the biggest players in the world to its top league.

Salah is Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 167 goals. In all competitions he has scored 223 goals in 367 appearances.

He has won a full set of trophies with the Merseyside club including the league title and the Champions League.

