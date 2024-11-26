 />
Napoli club and fans pay tribute to Maradona on 4th anniversary of his death

Napoli coach Antonio Conte, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and president Aurelio De Laurentiis laid flowers at two of the murals, while fans gathered below the huge mural of Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 08:51 IST , Naples, Italy - 1 MIN READ

AP
Argentine and Neapolitan fans sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death.
Argentine and Neapolitan fans sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentine and Neapolitan fans sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli fans and club officials paid tribute to Diego Maradona on the fourth anniversary of his death, flocking to murals of the Argentina great around the city on Monday.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and president Aurelio De Laurentiis laid flowers at two of the murals, while fans gathered below the huge mural of Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli that acts as an unofficial museum to Maradona.

Fans chanted Maradona’s name and lit smoke in the blue color of the shirt Maradona wore both with Napoli and Argentina.

ALSO READ | Arsenal must be ruthless to earn statement win at Sporting, says Arteta

Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020 of a heart attack, two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery.

He led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990 and the club’s stadium was renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona upon his death.

Napoli won its third Italian league title in 2023 and again leads Serie A this season.

Related Topics

Napoli /

Antonio Conte /

Diego Maradona

