AFC Champions League 2024-25: Ronaldo scores brace as Al-Nassr beats Al-Gharafa

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace as Al-Nassr won 3-1 against Al-Gharafa in an AFC Champions League group stage fixture at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Monday.

After a goalless first half, the 39-year-old forward opened the scoring just after the return when Sultan Al-Ghanam swung in a cross which was headed home by the Portuguese.

In the 58th minute, Angelo Gabriel showed composure in front of goal to skip past the opposition ‘keeper and double his side’s lead.

A few minutes after the hour-mark, Ronaldo netted his second, with Gabriel turning provider in this effort.

Joselu bagged a consolatory goal in the 75th minute as the deficit turned out to be too much for the Al-Gharafa.

Seydou Sano’s red card in the 84th minute added salt to the host’s wounds after he saw a second yellow card on bringing Sadio Mane down.

With three points in the bag, Al-Nassr leapfrogs local rivals Al-Hilal in Group B’s table to sit in second with 13 points after 11 games. Al-Gharafa drops to seventh place.

Ronaldo’s side next plays Damac in the Saudi Pro League on November 29 with hopes to get back to winning ways domestically.