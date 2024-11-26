Tiger Woods won’t play in Hero World Challenge

When the Hero World Challenge takes place from December 5-8 in the Bahamas, tournament host Tiger Woods will not be part of the field.

Still recovering from his latest surgery, on his back last September, Woods had the option of joining the 20-player field in the exhibition event but announced on Monday he would not do so.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods wrote on social media, going on to announce Justin Thomas, Jason Day of Australia and Nick Dunlap as exemptions into the field.

The 15-time major champion played in the tournament at Albany Golf Club last year and finished 18th of 20.

Woods’ sixth back surgery was done to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back, about two months after his last competitive start at The Open.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

It is unclear when Woods will compete again. He has played the PNC Championship, a family team event, with his son Charlie each December for the last four years.