 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods won’t play in Hero World Challenge

Still recovering from his latest surgery, on his back last September, Woods had the option of joining the 20-player field in the exhibition event but announced on Monday he would not do so.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 08:42 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tournament host Tiger Woods will not be part of the Hero World Challenge.
FILE PHOTO: Tournament host Tiger Woods will not be part of the Hero World Challenge. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tournament host Tiger Woods will not be part of the Hero World Challenge. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

When the Hero World Challenge takes place from December 5-8 in the Bahamas, tournament host Tiger Woods will not be part of the field.

Still recovering from his latest surgery, on his back last September, Woods had the option of joining the 20-player field in the exhibition event but announced on Monday he would not do so.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods wrote on social media, going on to announce Justin Thomas, Jason Day of Australia and Nick Dunlap as exemptions into the field.

The 15-time major champion played in the tournament at Albany Golf Club last year and finished 18th of 20.

Woods’ sixth back surgery was done to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back, about two months after his last competitive start at The Open.

“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”

It is unclear when Woods will compete again. He has played the PNC Championship, a family team event, with his son Charlie each December for the last four years.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tiger Woods /

Hero World Challenge

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods won’t play in Hero World Challenge
    Reuters
  2. F1 announces agreement with GM for 11th team in 2026
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal must be ruthless to earn statement win at Sporting, says Arteta
    Reuters
  4. WI vs BAN, 1st Test: West Indies poised to win against Bangladesh after 17 wickets fall on Day 4
    AP
  5. IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 surprise unsold players; Warner, Thakur find no takers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods won’t play in Hero World Challenge
    Reuters
  2. Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul wins LPGA Tour Championship
    Reuters
  3. Jeeno Thitikul makes late charge to catch Angel Yin in LPGA finale
    AP
  4. Angel Yin avoids penalty to keep lead as Nelly Korda charges at LPGA Tour Championship
    AFP
  5. South Korean An Na-rin grabs lead at LPGA Tour Championship
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods won’t play in Hero World Challenge
    Reuters
  2. F1 announces agreement with GM for 11th team in 2026
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Arsenal must be ruthless to earn statement win at Sporting, says Arteta
    Reuters
  4. WI vs BAN, 1st Test: West Indies poised to win against Bangladesh after 17 wickets fall on Day 4
    AP
  5. IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 surprise unsold players; Warner, Thakur find no takers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment