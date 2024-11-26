 />
Amsterdam says Lazio fans not welcome for next Ajax Europa League home game

Supporters of Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in the early hours of November 8 following a Europa League match with Ajax.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 21:59 IST , AMSTERDAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Clashes erupt in Amsterdam after a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax near Amsterdam Central Station, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/iAnnet via REUTERS
Clashes erupt in Amsterdam after a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax near Amsterdam Central Station, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/iAnnet via REUTERS

The city of Amsterdam, still traumatised by violence between Israeli football fans and pro-Palestinian protesters, said on Tuesday no travelling fans would be allowed at Ajax Amsterdam’s Europa League home game, on December 12 against Italian side Lazio.

“Supporters of Lazio Rome are not welcome in Amsterdam... The risk of extreme-right, antisemitic, racist expressions and disturbances is too high,” the municipality said in a statement.

Supporters of Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in the early hours of November 8 following a Europa League match with Ajax. Among dozens of Israeli supporters who were chased and assaulted, five suffered injuries needing hospital treatment, police said.

Lazio has been fined in the past for racist or antisemitic behaviour from some of their fans. In September, several of those were banned from attending its Europa League match against Dynamo Kyiv in Hamburg after German police seized weapons from them.

ALSO READ: Why was Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana honoured by Fifpro?

In March, an Italian fan was arrested in Munich for performing an Adolf Hitler salute before a Lazio match against Bayern Munich.

“Some supporters of Lazio are known for their extreme right and fascist sympathies as well as for their antisemitic and racist expressions,” the city of Amsterdam said.

“On Nov 7 & 8, Amsterdam was spooked by the fierce violent incidents surrounding the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv football game (...) There’s no room for expressions of racism and fascism in Amsterdam.”

