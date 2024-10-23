MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar, Team news: Spurs manager Postecoglou gives injury update on captain Son Heung-min

The London club has won its opening two games in the competition and Postecoglou said the visit of Alkmaar could allow one or two fringe players to impress.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 18:47 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur will miss the Europa League clash as he was a bit sore after the match against West Ham where he had scored the fourth goal in a 4-1 win.
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur will miss the Europa League clash as he was a bit sore after the match against West Ham where he had scored the fourth goal in a 4-1 win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur will miss the Europa League clash as he was a bit sore after the match against West Ham where he had scored the fourth goal in a 4-1 win. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will seek to maintain its strong start in the Europa League without captain Son Heung-min against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday after manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed the South Korean will not be involved.

“Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, he was never going to be involved tomorrow,” Postecoglou told reporters,” We’ll leave him out and we’ll see how he is from there.”

The London club has won its opening two games in the competition and Postecoglou said the visit of Alkmaar could allow one or two fringe players to impress.

Youngsters such as Mikey Moore, Will Lankshear and Lucas Bergvall all started in the 2-1 away win against Hungarian side Ferencvaros earlier this month.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2024-25: Spurs fined for players’ misconduct in win over West Ham

“We’ve started the competition really well. Whenever you play away in Europe, it’s a different challenge. We’ve exposed our younger players to European football which is a positive,” Australian Postecoglou said.

“We weren’t in Europe last year and I thought we missed it. We’ve started the competition well but there’s still a long way to go. One step at a time for us.”

Both Wilson Odobert and Richarlison are in contention for Thursday’s game after returning to training after injuries.

Tottenham sits third in the 36-team group with six points while AZ Alkmaar has three points.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Son Heung-min /

Ange Postecoglou /

UEFA Europa League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League 2024-25: Man Utd and Spurs are favourites, says Fenerbahce boss Mourinho
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar, Team news: Spurs manager Postecoglou gives injury update on captain Son Heung-min
    Reuters
  3. Zimbabwe registers 344/4 in 20 overs to record highest total in T20Is vs Gambia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan at 8PM; Giants take on Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands
    Sakshi Malik
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Europa League

  1. Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar, Team news: Spurs manager Postecoglou gives injury update on captain Son Heung-min
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Europa League: Ajax fans clash with Prague police, attempt to break into stadium
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Europa League Roundup: Tottenham, Lazio maintain perfect start with wins; Sociedad suffers loss
    AP
  4. UEFA Europa League: Man United manager Ten Hag calls for patience after frustrating draw at Porto
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Europa League: Man United draws with Porto, captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for second game in a row
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League 2024-25: Man Utd and Spurs are favourites, says Fenerbahce boss Mourinho
    Reuters
  2. Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar, Team news: Spurs manager Postecoglou gives injury update on captain Son Heung-min
    Reuters
  3. Zimbabwe registers 344/4 in 20 overs to record highest total in T20Is vs Gambia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024 Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan at 8PM; Giants take on Mumba later
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sakshi Malik: Feared my wrestling career would end after I refused to give into Brij Bhushan’s demands
    Sakshi Malik
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment