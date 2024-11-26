Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later

- November 26, 2024 20:3818-16
Bharat fails to evade from Amir Hossein Bastami.
- November 26, 2024 20:3718-15
Moein Shafaghi gets Hitesh, Mahender Singh after one catches his ankle and other one tries to dash him out. However he manages to comes out from their grasp and touch the midline.
- November 26, 2024 20:3518-13
DOD Raid! Gagan Gowda claims a touch point on Ronak but the referees says otherwise, leading to a review. However, the review is unsuccessful.
- November 26, 2024 20:3318-12
Sumit tackles Masanamuthu and a six points separate the teams.
- November 26, 2024 20:31Half time stats
- November 26, 2024 20:2617-12
Moein Shafaghi and Gagan Gowda trade points with unsuccessful raids.
- November 26, 2024 20:2415-11
Ashu pushes Narender to the ground as the raider limps to the bench.
- November 26, 2024 20:2314-11
Narender Kandola gets a bonus for his team. In a later raid, he managed to get a running hand touch on Mahender Singh.
- November 26, 2024 20:2214-9
ALL OUT! Gagan Gowda escapes past Sahil Gulia, Ronak to inflict the first all out for the Thalaivas in the match.
- November 26, 2024 20:2010-9
Masanamuthu is sent out, but the referees are checking if the defenders went out in the tackle. Nope, it goes in favour of UP.
- November 26, 2024 20:189-9
Another DOD raid successful for Gagan Gowda, who sends Amir Hossein Bastami out.
- November 26, 2024 20:178-9
DOD raid for Thalaivas! Masanamuthu touches Hitesh and runs away to the midline.
- November 26, 2024 20:168-8
A side kick by Gagan Gowda on Nitesh Kumar, who is on the left corner, leads to equalising of points.
- November 26, 2024 20:157-8
DOD Raid! Hitesh gets better of Narender this time
- November 26, 2024 20:146-8
DOD raid! Bhavani Rajput falls prey to Aashish’s ankle hold.
- November 26, 2024 20:106-7
A successful raid by Bharat followed by Hitesh tackling Moein Shafaghi, reduces the point deficit.
- November 26, 2024 20:084-7
Moein Shafaghi gets a running touch on Mahender Singh.
- November 26, 2024 20:084-6
Bharat claims a point on toe touch on Nitesh, but a review is taken. Review is unsuccessful as there is no conclusive evidence proving otherwise.
- November 26, 2024 20:053-6
SUPER TACKLE! Narender Kandola is stopped by Sahul and Ashu Singh, who hold him tight to keep the raider to the ground.
- November 26, 2024 20:041-6
Sahil Gulia takes down Gagan Gowda.
- November 26, 2024 20:041-5
Yet another dubki, yet another point for Narender.
- November 26, 2024 20:021-4
Bhavani Rajput is stopped by Ronak, who pushes him out.
- November 26, 2024 20:021-3
Mahender Singh attempts a dash but its a futile against Narender Kandola.
- November 26, 2024 20:011-2
Gagan Gowda manages to capitalise on a do-or-die raid.
- November 26, 2024 20:000-2
Narender gets Hitesh in the right corner with a toe touch.
- November 26, 2024 19:590-1
Narender Kandola does a dubki against Sumit and escapes to the midline.
- November 26, 2024 19:580-0
UP Yoddhas to raid first! Bharat starts with an empty raid
- November 26, 2024 19:56UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas toss!
Tamil Thalaivas team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right
- November 26, 2024 19:54Players enter!
Both the teams make an entrance!
- November 26, 2024 19:43UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record
UP Yoddhas has faced Tamil Thalaivas 16 times in PKL history.
Tamil Thalaivas leads the head-to-head record, winning seven times while UP Yoddhas has returned with a victory on six occasions. Three matches between these teams ended in ties.
- November 26, 2024 19:35UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide
UP Yoddhas heads into the game after a win against Patna Pirates. The former won the match 44-42 and was its sixth win in the season.
Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas was defeated by UP Yoddhas in its last match by a 24-40 scoreline.
- November 26, 2024 19:27Here’s all you need to know about the team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11
- November 26, 2024 19:19UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas: Starting 7s out!
UP Yoddhas: Bharat, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Narender Kandola, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein
- November 26, 2024 18:42Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered
- November 26, 2024 18:31Live-streaming info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- November 26, 2024 18:15Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League
Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 26, 2024. Tamil Thalaivas take on UP Yoddhas in the first game; Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in the second match of the day. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more.
