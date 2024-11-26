 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later

PKL season 11: Follow the LIVE Score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Noida leg fixtures.

Updated : Nov 26, 2024 20:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 38 at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida on November 26, 2024.

The scores will read: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas (1st match) | Dabang Delhi - Patna Pirates (2nd match)

  • November 26, 2024 20:38
    18-16

    Bharat fails to evade from Amir Hossein Bastami.

  • November 26, 2024 20:37
    18-15

    Moein Shafaghi gets Hitesh, Mahender Singh after one catches his ankle and other one tries to dash him out. However he manages to comes out from their grasp and touch the midline.

  • November 26, 2024 20:35
    18-13

    DOD Raid! Gagan Gowda claims a touch point on Ronak but the referees says otherwise, leading to a review. However, the review is unsuccessful.

  • November 26, 2024 20:33
    18-12

    Sumit tackles Masanamuthu and a six points separate the teams.

  • November 26, 2024 20:31
    Half time stats

    Screenshot 2024-11-26 203048.png

  • November 26, 2024 20:26
    17-12

    Moein Shafaghi and Gagan Gowda trade points with unsuccessful raids.

  • November 26, 2024 20:24
    15-11

    Ashu pushes Narender to the ground as the raider limps to the bench. 

  • November 26, 2024 20:23
    14-11

    Narender Kandola gets a bonus for his team. In a later raid, he managed to get a running hand touch on Mahender Singh.

  • November 26, 2024 20:22
    14-9

    ALL OUT! Gagan Gowda escapes past Sahil Gulia, Ronak to inflict the first all out for the Thalaivas in the match.

  • November 26, 2024 20:20
    10-9

    Masanamuthu is sent out, but the referees are checking if the defenders went out in the tackle. Nope, it goes in favour of UP.

  • November 26, 2024 20:18
    9-9

    Another DOD raid successful for Gagan Gowda, who sends Amir Hossein Bastami out.

  • November 26, 2024 20:17
    8-9

    DOD raid for Thalaivas! Masanamuthu touches Hitesh and runs away to the midline.

  • November 26, 2024 20:16
    8-8

    A side kick by Gagan Gowda on Nitesh Kumar, who is on the left corner, leads to equalising of points.

  • November 26, 2024 20:15
    7-8

    DOD Raid! Hitesh gets better of Narender this time

  • November 26, 2024 20:14
    6-8

    DOD raid! Bhavani Rajput falls prey to Aashish’s ankle hold.

  • November 26, 2024 20:10
    6-7

    A successful raid by Bharat followed by Hitesh tackling Moein Shafaghi, reduces the point deficit.

  • November 26, 2024 20:08
    4-7

    Moein Shafaghi gets a running touch on Mahender Singh.

  • November 26, 2024 20:08
    4-6

    Bharat claims a point on toe touch on Nitesh, but a review is taken. Review is unsuccessful as there is no conclusive evidence proving otherwise.

  • November 26, 2024 20:05
    3-6

    SUPER TACKLE! Narender Kandola is stopped by Sahul and Ashu Singh, who hold him tight to keep the raider to the ground.

  • November 26, 2024 20:04
    1-6

    Sahil Gulia takes down Gagan Gowda.

  • November 26, 2024 20:04
    1-5

    Yet another dubki, yet another point for Narender.

  • November 26, 2024 20:02
    1-4

    Bhavani Rajput is stopped by Ronak, who pushes him out.

  • November 26, 2024 20:02
    1-3

    Mahender Singh attempts a dash but its a futile against Narender Kandola.

  • November 26, 2024 20:01
    1-2

    Gagan Gowda manages to capitalise on a do-or-die raid.

  • November 26, 2024 20:00
    0-2

    Narender gets Hitesh in the right corner with a toe touch.

  • November 26, 2024 19:59
    0-1

    Narender Kandola does a dubki against Sumit and escapes to the midline.

  • November 26, 2024 19:58
    0-0

    UP Yoddhas to raid first! Bharat starts with an empty raid

  • November 26, 2024 19:56
    UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas toss!

    Tamil Thalaivas team won the toss and selected Choice of court: Right

  • November 26, 2024 19:54
    Players enter!

    Both the teams make an entrance!

  • November 26, 2024 19:43
    UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record

    UP Yoddhas has faced Tamil Thalaivas 16 times in PKL history.

    Tamil Thalaivas leads the head-to-head record, winning seven times while UP Yoddhas has returned with a victory on six occasions. Three matches between these teams ended in ties.

  • November 26, 2024 19:35
    UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas form guide

    UP Yoddhas heads into the game after a win against Patna Pirates. The former won the match 44-42 and was its sixth win in the season.

    Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas was defeated by UP Yoddhas in its last match by a 24-40 scoreline.

  • November 26, 2024 19:27
    Here’s all you need to know about the team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • November 26, 2024 19:19
    UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas: Starting 7s out!

    UP Yoddhas: Bharat, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Bhavani Rajput, Sumit, Hitesh, Ashu Singh

    Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Narender Kandola, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein

  • November 26, 2024 18:56
    Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

  • November 26, 2024 18:42
    Wanna refresh your memory about PKL rules? We’ve got you covered

    PKL 11: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained ahead of season 11

    PKL has several technical terms associated with the playing conditions. If you’re confused about what terms like raid, technical point, bonus etc mean, here’s a guide:

  • November 26, 2024 18:31
    Live-streaming info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • November 26, 2024 18:15
    Welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League

    Catch Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Noida Indoor Stadium on November 26, 2024. Tamil Thalaivas take on UP Yoddhas in the first game; Dabang Delhi take on Patna Pirates in the second match of the day. Stay tuned for previews, stats, the starting 7 and much more. 

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 11 /

PKL 2024 /

UP Yoddhas /

Tamil Thalaivas /

Dabang Delhi /

Patna Pirates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Olympic champion and judo legend Lasha Shavdatuashvili conducts master class in IIS
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: U Mumba wins 34-32 against Bengaluru Bulls; Puneri Paltan loses 22-37 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Patna Pirates loses 42-44 to UP Yoddhas; Puneri Paltan wins 51-34 against Bengal Warriorz
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants edges past Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League highlights, PKL 2024: Ashu, Naveen star in Dabang Delhi’s win over Jaipur Pink Panthers; UP Yoddhas triumphs over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas leads vs Tamil Thalaivas at half time; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC board to meet on November 29 to discuss fate of Champions Trophy 2025 amid India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Olympic champion and judo legend Lasha Shavdatuashvili conducts master class in IIS
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment