 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal enjoying the game more after changed mindset

Tanmay didn’t have an attacking mindset earlier and only recently realised that he enjoys the game more when he takes the bowler on and tries to dominate.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 19:03 IST , RAJKOT - 3 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
FILE PHOTO: In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Tanmay smashed the world record for the fastest triple ton in FC cricket.
FILE PHOTO: In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Tanmay smashed the world record for the fastest triple ton in FC cricket. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Tanmay smashed the world record for the fastest triple ton in FC cricket. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

While athletes across sports often share inspirational words to stay motivated, there is a quiet acknowledgement that not everything is within their control, and Tanmay Agarwal is no different.

Tanmay has scored the most runs for Hyderabad in the T20 format - 1852 runs in 66 matches - and the fifth-most runs for his team in First-Class cricket - 4,685 runs in 65 matches, including a season in the Plate Group (2023-24). 

But despite his consistent performances across formats, the 29-year-old has struggled to make significant inroads into the Indian cricketing system, including a contract with an Indian Premier League (IPL) side.

ALSO READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shahbaz Ahmed aims for the ‘top’ with all-round show

His only stint came during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he didn’t play a single game. In the recent IPL 2025 auction too, Tanmay couldn’t pocket a deal.

“Auction and India selection are not in my hands, I can’t do anything about it. The only thing I can do is play to the best of my ability, that’s what I am focusing on. They (the franchises) do whatever they deem fit. I try to do things which are controllable and don’t dwell too much on these things over which I don’t have any control,” Tanmay told Sportstar. 

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, he smashed the world record for the fastest triple ton in FC cricket - in 147 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tanmay hit a 23-ball 55 in the opening game against Meghalaya here. During the innings, the left-handed opening batter kept himself busy by stepping out of his crease and hitting the ball straight.

“When the ball is in your slot, you just back yourself. I practice like this only, I try to hit my shots regardless of the situation because what you practice is what you play in the match. That is the best thing. The chances of success are more when I try to do what I have been practising,” he said.

ALSO READ | Buchi Babu-winning coach Abhijit lauds his Hyderabad team for playing as a unit and ending title drought

However, Tanmay didn’t have this attacking mindset earlier and only recently realised that he enjoys the game more when he takes the bowler on and tries to dominate. “Earlier I was not that attacking. Since the last two years, my mindset has changed. I have been working on it and trying to replicate the same in the match,” he explained.

While Tanmay often goes and clarifies his doubts with VVS Laxman. He has also started to pick the brains of his star 22-year-old teammate, Tilak Varma, with whom he shared a 122-run stand on Saturday.

“I was talking to him the other day about targeting the fast bowlers in middle overs - what he does and what I can add to my setup according to his inputs. Even during the partnership, we kept discussing what shots to hit,” Tanmay said. 

Related Topics

Tanmay Agarwal /

Hyderabad /

Indian Premier League /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Ranji Trophy /

Arunachal Pradesh /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Meghalaya /

VVS Laxman /

Tilak Varma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas in action soon, Starting 7s out; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal enjoying the game more after changed mindset
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami stars in Bengal’s win against Hyderabad; Punjab beats Bihar
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gareth Southgate seeks new ’purpose’ after leaving England role
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal enjoying the game more after changed mindset
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Plan to play entire SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy to regain rhythm
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami stars in Bengal’s win against Hyderabad; Punjab beats Bihar
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami bowls at full tilt in Rajkot, promising signs for Australia tour
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Jagadeesan steers Tamil Nadu to second straight win; Karnataka defeats Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas in action soon, Starting 7s out; Dabang Delhi takes on Patna Pirates later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal enjoying the game more after changed mindset
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami stars in Bengal’s win against Hyderabad; Punjab beats Bihar
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gareth Southgate seeks new ’purpose’ after leaving England role
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment