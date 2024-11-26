Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal enjoying the game more after changed mindset

While athletes across sports often share inspirational words to stay motivated, there is a quiet acknowledgement that not everything is within their control, and Tanmay Agarwal is no different.

Tanmay has scored the most runs for Hyderabad in the T20 format - 1852 runs in 66 matches - and the fifth-most runs for his team in First-Class cricket - 4,685 runs in 65 matches, including a season in the Plate Group (2023-24).

But despite his consistent performances across formats, the 29-year-old has struggled to make significant inroads into the Indian cricketing system, including a contract with an Indian Premier League (IPL) side.

His only stint came during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he didn’t play a single game. In the recent IPL 2025 auction too, Tanmay couldn’t pocket a deal.

“Auction and India selection are not in my hands, I can’t do anything about it. The only thing I can do is play to the best of my ability, that’s what I am focusing on. They (the franchises) do whatever they deem fit. I try to do things which are controllable and don’t dwell too much on these things over which I don’t have any control,” Tanmay told Sportstar.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, he smashed the world record for the fastest triple ton in FC cricket - in 147 balls against Arunachal Pradesh.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tanmay hit a 23-ball 55 in the opening game against Meghalaya here. During the innings, the left-handed opening batter kept himself busy by stepping out of his crease and hitting the ball straight.

“When the ball is in your slot, you just back yourself. I practice like this only, I try to hit my shots regardless of the situation because what you practice is what you play in the match. That is the best thing. The chances of success are more when I try to do what I have been practising,” he said.

However, Tanmay didn’t have this attacking mindset earlier and only recently realised that he enjoys the game more when he takes the bowler on and tries to dominate. “Earlier I was not that attacking. Since the last two years, my mindset has changed. I have been working on it and trying to replicate the same in the match,” he explained.

While Tanmay often goes and clarifies his doubts with VVS Laxman. He has also started to pick the brains of his star 22-year-old teammate, Tilak Varma, with whom he shared a 122-run stand on Saturday.

“I was talking to him the other day about targeting the fast bowlers in middle overs - what he does and what I can add to my setup according to his inputs. Even during the partnership, we kept discussing what shots to hit,” Tanmay said.