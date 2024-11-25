Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami bowls at full tilt in Rajkot, promising signs for Australia tour

Mohammed Shami was back to bowling at full tilt under the watchful eyes of BCCI’s team doctor Nitin Patel during Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad in Rajkot at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Monday.

Shami picked up three wickets for Bengal including two wickets with the new ball removing both Hyderabad openers - Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh Gahlaut. The pacer later got Gangam Anikethreddy bowled off a yorker.

After bowling 3.3 overs in the innings, giving away 21 runs, Shami did not leave the field and continued to bowl on the side wicket alongside Bengal bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul and Nitin Patel.

Shami was bowling good and back of the length deliveries targeting a single stump at full pace during the innings break; the session lasted nearly 12 minutes.

It has been learnt that Shami has travelled to Rajkot with a team of BCCI doctors accompanying him and have been monitoring his fitness throughout.

The pacer returned to play white ball cricket after more than a year; his last game was the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad post which he was sidelined due to ankle injury.

He was not considered for India’s Test tour to Australia since he was yet to achieve match fitness.

Shami made his comeback in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh earlier in November and was then included in Bengal’s T20 squad for SMAT. However, he didn’t seem to be in full rhythm in the first game against Punjab, conceding 46 runs while picking one wicket in the death overs.