 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami bowls at full tilt in Rajkot, promising signs for Australia tour

It has been learnt that Shami has travelled to Rajkot with a team of BCCI doctors accompanying him and have been monitoring his fitness throughout. 

Published : Nov 25, 2024 19:15 IST , Rajkot - 2 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Bengal’s Mohammed Shami warms up before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Monday November 25, 2024.
Bengal’s Mohammed Shami warms up before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Monday November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Bengal’s Mohammed Shami warms up before the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Hyderabad at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Monday November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Mohammed Shami was back to bowling at full tilt under the watchful eyes of BCCI’s team doctor Nitin Patel during Bengal’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Hyderabad in Rajkot at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Monday.

Shami picked up three wickets for Bengal including two wickets with the new ball removing both Hyderabad openers - Tanmay Agarwal and Rahul Singh Gahlaut. The pacer later got Gangam Anikethreddy bowled off a yorker.

After bowling 3.3 overs in the innings, giving away 21 runs, Shami did not leave the field and continued to bowl on the side wicket alongside Bengal bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul and Nitin Patel.

Shami was bowling good and back of the length deliveries targeting a single stump at full pace during the innings break; the session lasted nearly 12 minutes.

It has been learnt that Shami has travelled to Rajkot with a team of BCCI doctors accompanying him and have been monitoring his fitness throughout.

The pacer returned to play white ball cricket after more than a year; his last game was the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad post which he was sidelined due to ankle injury.

He was not considered for India’s Test tour to Australia since he was yet to achieve match fitness.

Shami made his comeback in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh earlier in November and was then included in Bengal’s T20 squad for SMAT. However, he didn’t seem to be in full rhythm in the first game against Punjab, conceding 46 runs while picking one wicket in the death overs.

Related Topics

Mohammed Shami /

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Bengal /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction in process now; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Chennai Super Kings full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Mohammed Shami bowls at full tilt in Rajkot, promising signs for Australia tour
    Sahil Mathur
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Jagadeesan steers Tamil Nadu to second straight win; Karnataka defeats Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hinganekar cameo guides Maharashtra to four-wicket win over Kerala
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shahbaz Ahmed aims for the ‘top’ with all-round show
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baba Indrajith still pushing for another crack in IPL
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE Updates: Accelerated auction in process now; Will Jacks to MI for Rs. 5.25 crore; Bhuvneshwar Kumar sold to RCB for Rs. 10.75 crore; Tim David sold to RCB for Rs 3 crore; CSK buys Anshul Kamboj for Rs. 3.40 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025 Day 2 Live: All 10 squads updated, total purse remaining for each team
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK Squad, IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Chennai Super Kings full list of players bought, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment