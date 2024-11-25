 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hinganekar cameo guides Maharashtra to four-wicket win over Kerala

Divyang Hinganekar and Ramakrishna Ghosh finished the match for Maharashtra by slashing pacer Akhil Scaria over point to the fence.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 17:22 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Divyang Hinganekar of Maharashtra in action against Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 cricket championship Group E match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
Divyang Hinganekar of Maharashtra in action against Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 cricket championship Group E match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Divyang Hinganekar of Maharashtra in action against Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 cricket championship Group E match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Divyang Hinganekar demonstrated the essence of timing a cameo in the T-20 format to near perfection as his brilliant assault (43 not out, 18b, 5x4, 2x6) helped Maharashtra pull off a creditable, four-wicket win over Kerala with one ball to spare in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket championship Group E match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing 188 for victory, Maharashtra lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) in the second over, edging pacer Md Nadeesh to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, but from then on it was a simple story of stitching brisk partnerships to keep the team in the hunt.

IPL star Rahul Tripathi (44, 28b, 4x4, 1x6) set the tempo for Maharashtra’s chase with his trademark stroke play, which put pressure on the Kerala captain to set the field.

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shahbaz Ahmed aims for the ‘top’ with all-round show

It was the 49-run stand for the third wicket between Tripathi and Azim Kazi (32, 26b. 1x4, 1x6) which ensured Maharashtra stayed in the hunt before the former failed to check his intended lofted drive on off-side and ended up giving a simple catch to covers off left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph, who soon also got rid of Kazi hitting one straight to deep mid-wicket.

Then, it was the turn of Hinganekar to play a match-winning innings with some lusty blows. Straight driving to the fence and lofting Joseph over long-on for a six in an over, he made his intentions pretty clear. And, to the dismay of the Kerala camp, the bowlers erred in bowling to his strength, and he picked boundaries at will.

Hinganekar and Ramakrishna Ghosh (13, 5b, 1x5, 1x6) finished the match by slashing pacer Akhil Scaria over point to the fence.

Earlier, Kerala scored 187 for seven with opener S.K. Rohan (45, 24b, 5x4, 2x6) and middle-order batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (40, 29b, 3x4, 2x6) playing some wonderful strokes. Later, it was the seasoned campaigner and southpaw Sachin Baby (40 n.o., 25b, 3x4, 2x6) who ensured that Kerala posted a defendable total with Abdul Basith (24, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) wielding the long-handle effectively.

The scores:
Group E: At Uppal Stadium: 187/7 in 20 overs (S.K. Rohan 45, Mohammed Azharuddeen 40, Sachin Baby 40 n.o.) lost to Maharashtra 189/6 in 19.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 44, A.N. Kazi 32, Divyang HInganekar 43 n.o.).
At Gymkhana: Services 187/7 in 20 overs (Kunwar Pathak 63, Rajat Paliwal 40, Mohit Rathee 33) beat Goa 165/5 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 49, Krishnamurthy Siddharth 55).

Related Topics

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Maharashtra /

Kerala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hinganekar cameo guides Maharashtra to four-wicket win over Kerala
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Five unsold players who could return during accelerated bidding
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss Champions League match against Liverpool due to hamstring injury
    AFP
  4. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Five top buys on Monday, November 25 so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hinganekar cameo guides Maharashtra to four-wicket win over Kerala
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shahbaz Ahmed aims for the ‘top’ with all-round show
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Baba Indrajith still pushing for another crack in IPL
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shahbaz smashes ton as Bengal beats defending champion Punjab by four wickets
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Indrajith’s opening salvo fires Tamil Nadu to easy win against Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Hinganekar cameo guides Maharashtra to four-wicket win over Kerala
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. IPL Auction 2025: Five unsold players who could return during accelerated bidding
    Team Sportstar
  3. Real Madrid’s Vinicius set to miss Champions League match against Liverpool due to hamstring injury
    AFP
  4. IPL Auction 2025 LIVE updates, Day 2: All sold, unsold players and squads of 10 teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Five top buys on Monday, November 25 so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment