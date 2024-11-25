 />
Kamlesh Nagarkoti: Plan to play entire SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy to regain rhythm

Kamlesh Nagarkoti had been out of action since February 2023 due to a stress fracture.

Published : Nov 25, 2024 20:56 IST , Rajkot - 1 MIN READ

Sahil Mathur
Rajasthan’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti made a successful return to cricket after over a year.
Rajasthan’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti made a successful return to cricket after over a year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Rajasthan’s Kamlesh Nagarkoti made a successful return to cricket after over a year. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Kamlesh Nagarkoti made a successful return to cricket after over a year, picking up two wickets in four overs while conceding 23 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. Coincidentally, he was sold to Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 auction on the same day.

Nagarkoti had been out of action since February 2023 due to a stress fracture. “It was a good return, the bowling went well, and I didn’t feel any problem,” Nagarkoti told Sportstar after Rajasthan’s win over Mizoram on Monday.

After conceding 15 runs in his first over, Nagarkoti regained his composure and bowled consistently at high speeds. One such delivery resulted in the dismissal of Vikash KMR, with the off stump sent rolling.

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Shami stars in Bengal’s win against Hyderabad, Punjab beats Bihar

The 24-year-old pacer emphasised that he was focused on regaining his rhythm, particularly with the white ball, rather than solely concentrating on his speed. “The plan is to play the entire tournament (SMAT) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy later to regain my rhythm,” Nagarkoti said.

Nagarkoti also expressed his readiness to make his red-ball return if given the opportunity. “I recovered five or six months ago, but the team (Rajasthan) preferred last year’s bowling lineup in this year’s Ranji Trophy. Maybe they were also concerned and didn’t prefer playing me,” Nagarkoti explained.

It has been learned that Nagarkoti attended trials for at least two IPL franchises, including the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before the auction began.

