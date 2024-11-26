Indian sports wrap, November 26: IGU likely to host Asia-Pacific events

GOLF
Indian Golf Union likely to host Asia-Pacific events
The Indian Golf Union (IGU) is likely to host some Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) tournaments in 2025 and 2026 respectively, the federation said on Tuesday.
With excellent support from global bodies like the International Golf Federation (IGF), the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A) and the APGC, the IGU has also been working hard to get funding from Olympic Solidarity programme.
The IGU has already sent presentations and initiated necessary paperwork in this regard. It has also received a boost by getting complete voting membership in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which means a lot of government support for golf.
“We have asked the APGC to give us events to host and will keep pressing them,” said Brijinder Singh, the IGU president.
“Our pitch at recent international events like the Asian Amateur Championship has received favourable support to host Asia-Pacific events in the next year or two. That would mean our golfers will be able to play top competitions at home and reap the benefits of home advantage.” The IGU is also the custodian of the Indian Open, a USD 2 million event on the DP World Tour (European Tour).
“We have had very strong fields in the last couple of years, and we have already begun preparing for them in early 2025 and have been in touch with many top stars. The response from the sponsors like Hero is also terrific,” said the IGU official.
-PTI
TENNIS
ITF junior tennis: Samarth beats Nikita in boys first round
Samarth Sahita overcame a tough start to get past Nikita Nikolenko of Kazakhstan 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-4 in the boys first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Tuesday.
Samarth, with a classical single-handed backhand that he uses with considerable craft, will challenge the top seed Arnav Paparkar, who wriggled out of the clutches of qualifier Tanussh Ghildyal in two hard-fought sets.
Arjun Rathi played smart to beat the seventh seed, Aaron Gabet of France. He will challenge Vihaan Reddy in the pre-quarterfinals.
Second seed Varun Verma was unwell and thus could not continue after reaching the tie-break in the first set against qualifier Aarav Samrat Hada of Nepal.
In the girls section, top seed and champion of the last tournament, Rishitha Basireddy overcame a hiccup in the second set to beat qualifier Savitha Bhuvaneswaran in straight sets. She will meet Alexandra Bayuschenko in the pre-quarterfinals.
The results (first round):
-Kamesh Srinivasan
AITA ranking tennis: Gowda beats Sahayak in women’s pre-quarters
Lakshmi Gowda fought her way past qualifier Shatakshika Sahayak 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s pre-quarterfinals of the HPCL-Mittal Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.
The results (pre-quarterfinals)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
