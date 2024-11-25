Indian sports wrap, November 25: Wild card Aditya beats third seed Atkinson of NZ in ITF Junior Tennis

TENNIS

ITF junior tennis: Wild card Aditya outs NZ’s Atkinson in boys’ first round

Wild card Aditya Mor overcame a sluggish spell to oust the third seed Cody Atkinson of New Zealand 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the boys’ first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.

A trainee of coach Aditya Sachdeva at the Roundglass Academy in Chandigarh, Aditya played the steady game for the most part before accelerating to a smart finish.

In the girls’ section, wild card Aakruti Sonkusare played a dogged long match to tame the fourth seed Yasaman Yazdani of Iran 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Aakruti will play Yuzuha Negishi of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Mahika Khanna gave a good account of her game before bowing out 5-7, 5-7 to the second seed Sara Oliveriusova of the Czech Republic.

Results (first round) Under-18 boys: Luke Koh (Sgp) bt Prateek Sheoran 7-5, 6-4; Roshan Santhosh (USA) bt Pratyaksh 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Vraj Gohil bt Taisei Hata (Jpn) 6-4, 6-1; Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Fedor Altukhov 6-2, 6-2; Aarjun Pandit bt Snir Morag (Isr) 6-3, 6-3; Kanata Ozaki (Jpn) bt Sehaj Singh Pawar 6-4, 6-1; Kunanan Pantaratorn (Tha) bt Akshat Dhull 6-2, 6-1; Aditya Mor bt Cody Atkinson (Nzl) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Vihaan Reddy (USA) bt Shubham Sehrawat 6-0, 6-0. Under-18 girls: Cocomi Saito (Jpn) bt Navy Dabas 6-0, 6-0; Diya Chaudhary bt Rio Wakayama (Jpn) 6-3, 7-5; Raja Sarvagnya Kilaru bt Pehal Kharadkar 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; Eva Kaliadina bt Snigdha Patibandla 6-1, 6-1; Harithashree Venkatesh bt Apara Khandare 6-3, 6-3; Yuzuha Negishi (Jpn) bt Snigdha Kanta 6-2, 6-1; Aakruti Sonkusare bt Yasaman Yazdani (Iri) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Azuma Ichioka (Jpn) bt Diya Ramesh 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Yashika Shokeen 6-0, 6-3; Harshini Nagaraj bt Malika Amirgalieva (Kaz) 6-2, 6-3; Sara Oliveriusova (Cze) bt Mahika Khanna 7-5, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA tennis: Qualifier Keshav beats third seed Vansh in men’s first round

Qualifier Keshav Dangi beat third seed Vansh Nandal 6-3, 6-3 in the men’s first round of the HPCL-Mittal Rs.200,000 AITA ranking tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Monday.

The results (first round): Men: Sarthak Suden bt Tushar Sharma 6-1, 7-6(3); Arjun Ahyankar bt Ekamjeet Cheema 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; Vansh Yadav bt Vansh Arora 6-4, 6-2; Rakshit Dhankar bt Shorya Jishtu 6-2, 6-2; Omar Sumar bt Shreyas Dogial 7-6(5), 6-7(2), 6-1; Aryan Chauhan bt Manjot Singh Ahuja 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2; Rahul Singh bt Faizul Rehman 6-4, 6-3; Mayank Yadav bt Prag Sheoran 6-4, 7-5; Sourav Kumar Yadav bt Joy Das 7-6(2), 6-0; Arnav Harsh bt Vansh Janghu 7-5, 6-3; Tushar Bali bt Yashasvi Balhara 6-3, 6-3; Keshav Dangi bt Vansh Nandal 6-3, 6-4; Anshumat Srivastava bt Aditya Kothari 6-7(2), 6-0, 6-3; Pranav Saravanakumar bt Shubham Kumawat 6-3, 6-4; Amtya Ohlyan bt Sahajpreet Singh Bajwa 6-4, 5-7, 6-2; Moksh Puri bt Ronit Gupta 3-3 (retired). Women: Vidula Amar bt Ruma Gaikaiwari 6-3, 6-1; Pragati Solankar bt Neelakshi Lather 6-2, 6-1; Suhani Gaur bt Manshi Singh 6-3, 6-3; Shagun Kumari bt Anjali Dalal 6-2, 7-6(3); Lakshmi Gowda bt Divya Sharma 6-4, 6-4; Shatakshika Sahayak bt Manya Sharma 6-4, 7-5; Danica Fernando bt Anu Moar 6-3, 6-2; Mrinalini Sharma bt Durganshi Kumar 6-3, 6-2; Sreenidhi Amireddy bt Hanshika Singh 6-1, 6-1; Shrawasti Kundliya bt Sanika Kambli 6-0, 6-2; Isha Budwal bt Bhumika Tripathi 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Jeetesh Kumari bt Siri Patil 7-6(4), 6-4; Samriti Punyani bt Aditi Tyagi 7-6(4), 6-3; Aarushi Raval bt Ridhima Singh 6-2, 7-6(2); Alexa Jagdeep bt Jasmine Rawat 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-0; Saily Thakkar bt Aditi Singh 6-1, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Balwant Singh Kapur tournament: Roundglass Hockey Academy defeats Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre

Photo of, Champion Roundglass hockey team that won the Balwant Kapur tournament in Jalandhar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gursewak Singh was the undisputed star as Roundglass Hockey Academy scored a resounding 5-2 victory over Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar, in the final of the 18th all-India Balwant Singh Kapur hockey tournament at the Olympian Surjit Stadium.

Gursewak scored twice in the space of one minute in the third quarter to take the game away in favour of Roundglass, after captain Jarman Singh and Mandeep Singh had scored the first two goals. Amandeep converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute to help Roundglass affix the final seal of dominance.

Adrohit Ekka and Bilkan Oram scored for the Odisha team to keep it in contention through the first half.

Gursewak had performed hat-tricks in the 8-6 victory in the semifinals against National Centre of Excellence, Sonipat, and the team’s 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals against Namdhari XI. He was declared the ‘Player of the tournament’. Om Rajneesh Saini won the “best midfielder” award.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

NorthEast United FC & Arunachal Pradesh Football Association sign landmark MoU

NorthEast United FC and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) on Monday signed a landmark Memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the club and the APFA collaborate for the football development in Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement for five seasons was signed by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and APFA President, and John Abraham, owner of NorthEast United FC.

Other key figures present were Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Kipa Ajay, Secretary of APFA and AIFF Treasurer and Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC.

Khandu hailed this collaboration as a pivotal moment for the APFA. “Our collaboration with NorthEast United FC is a pivotal moment for the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association. This partnership will significantly elevate football development in the region, and there’s no fitting collaborator than NorthEast United FC. We eagerly anticipate the bright future of football in our state,” he said.

Abraham expressed that the club is proud to join hands with APFA for football development in the region.

“At NorthEast United FC, we believe that we are stronger as one. We are immensely proud to represent the region, and this partnership with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association is a landmark moment in the club’s history. We look forward to this partnership as a step towards our vision for football in the Northeast,” Abraham said.

Mein expressed his delight about this partnership between NorthEast United FC and APFA. “This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh that a club like NorthEast United is joining hands with us for the development of football in the state. We are confident that we will have a hugely successful partnership, and we will produce champion players that will go on to represent the region on a national level.”

Tamhane called this partnership a significant moment and a step forward in the club’s vision for football development in the region.

“This collaboration between NorthEast United FC and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association is a significant moment for football development in the region. We have always emphasised that we are a club representing the entire region. We believe that this partnership will have a positive impact on the football development in the region and create a pathway for the players from the region,” Tamhane said.

Kipa Ajay expressed that the APFA is committed to football development in the region and is delighted to join hands with NorthEast United FC.

“We at the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association are committed to football development and believe it can drive positive change. We are delighted to join hands with NorthEast United FC on this project that will accelerate the football development in Arunachal Pradesh. We hope our players will make the region and nation proud,” he said.

-Team Sportstar