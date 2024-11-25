Lasha Shavdatuashvili urges more competitions to develop judo in India

Legendary Georgian judoka and Olympic gold medallist Lasha Shavdatuashvili believes the lack of a strong judo ecosystem in India is hindering the sport’s growth as he urged the need for increased exposure.

India have achieved notable milestones, including a bronze medal by Poonam Chopra way back at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, as well as four podium finishes at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games with Sushila Likmabam and Navjot Chana each winning a silver.

At the Olympics, Indian judokas have consistently qualified since London 2012, yet progress has remained limited as the 32-year-old two-time former world champion urged for an overall development of the sport in the country.

“In my opinion, the approach had to be changed, so that the sportsman had to participate in as many competitions as possible, in order to progress, in order to achieve some trend,” the Georgian, who had won gold at the London 2012 Olympics in men’s 66kg category, told PTI in an interview.

“Once you have four-five world champions every year, that means there is competition inside the country. So, in this case, there will be good progress inside the country.

“But before that, participating in different competitions is essential,” added Shavdatuashvili, who is also a silver and bronze medallist at Tokyo and Rio Olympics respectively.

“It’s like a plant. If you don’t water a plant, no matter how strong it is, soon or later it will die. That’s why it is the same for the sportsman, the competition is as water for plants.”

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympic champion wrestler Gable Steveson ends retirement

Emulate Japan

Describing Japan as the mother land of judo, the Georgian said he frequently trains in Japan to to gain experience.

“You know, it’s possible to achieve very serious success. “I myself, as I said, I’m going to different competitions, to different countries, and I would make this name in Japan.

“You know that Japan is the mother of Judo, and I even stay sometimes a couple of months over there, and it gives me a huge experience... You can create great achievement and achieve great success.” The star judoka visited India to conduct a Masterclass on the sport at the Inspire Institute of Sport, Bellary in Karnataka.

Judo can match wrestling success

Bullish on the prospect of judo in India, IIS president Manisha Malhotra hopes things will improve by Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and judokas can replicate the success of wrestlers.

“There is no reason why wrestling can be successful and judo cannot. It’s been a sport that has not got so much focus over the years. But I think a lot of that will change after LA (Olympics),” she said.

“I do believe that we can be a nation that is successful in Judo. I wouldn’t say that we will become a powerhouse, but definitely, we can make it as successful as wrestling.”