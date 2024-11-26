Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is still the king.

One of the most anticipated bouts finally became a reality on Sunday as Jon Jones returned to action after a year-long injury hiatus, facing Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title fight at UFC 309.

This was arguably the UFC’s most high-profile bout of the year, and it did not disappoint. Despite Jones (above, left) earning a third-round TKO victory, the sheer intensity of the fight, which lasted just over 14 minutes, was truly popcorn-worthy.

Jones, the multi-division champion, began cautiously, gradually building momentum as the fight progressed. He opened with measured jabs, assessing Miocic’s stance.

However, when the latter missed a right hook halfway through the first round, Jones capitalised, landing a powerful elbow that rattled Miocic (above, right) — a clear indication of what was to come.

Jones continued to dominate in the second round, raining punches and forcing Miocic off-balance multiple times. Although Miocic regained his composure and initiated a combination, it was too little, too late, as the round came to an end.

The fight concluded in emphatic fashion. Jones caught Miocic off-guard with a spinning leg kick and followed up with a ground-and-pound that left the 42-year-old on the floor. Jones burst into celebration, performing the trademark dance move of Donald Trump to acknowledge the newly elected US president who was among the spectators.

The 37-year-old now boasts a record of 28-1, with one no-contest over 30 career fights, cementing his status as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Reality is often disappointing

A day earlier, in a different ring and under a different set of rules, the contemporary collided with nostalgia.

The augmented boxing bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and the legendary Mike Tyson (below) took place before over 72,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The build-up to the fight skyrocketed expectations and culminated in a heated standoff during the weigh-in, where Tyson slapped Paul after the latter allegedly stomped on his foot.

The fight deviated from traditional professional boxing matches due to tweaked rules. Instead of the usual three-minute rounds, the fighters competed in two-minute rounds, and heavier gloves were used for balance.

Despite the anticipation, the bout turned out to be one of the dullest on the main card. In contrast, the preceding fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which Taylor won in contentious fashion, proved to be far more engaging.

While Tyson’s legacy was going in favour of him, the stark difference in age (58 versus 27), coupled with differences in physicality, made the outcome predictable.

Despite occasional flashes of his ‘Iron Mike’ persona, Tyson’s approach was understandably slower and lacked intensity, while Paul’s superior endurance allowed him to outmanoeuvre whatever came his way. In the end, Paul earned a unanimous decision victory — 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

Tyson’s defence and footwork — hallmarks of his legendary career — did not serve him well either, as Paul consistently exploited openings with better agility and reach.

