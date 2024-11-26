India vs New Zealand Tests in numbers: Washington Sundar on song

5 In the Pune Test against New Zealand, India’s two off-spinners, Washington Sundar and R. Ashwin, claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings. This marked the first instance of such a feat in Indian Test cricket. For the record, the first occurrence of all 10 wickets being taken by a single off-spinner in Test history was achieved by England’s Jim Laker, who accomplished this during the Ashes Test in Manchester in July 1956.
All 10 wickets in a Test innings falling to off-spinners
Wkts
Bowlers
For
Opp
Venue
Month, Year
Result
10
Jim Laker (10/53)
Eng
Aus
Manchester
Jul 1956
Won
10
Tony Greig (8/86), Pat Pocock (2/86)
Eng
WI
Port of Spain
Apr 1974
Won
10
Kumar Dharmasena (6/99), Jayananda Warnaweera (3/63)
SL
Pak
Colombo PSS
Aug 1994
Lost
M. Muralitharan (1/123)
10
M Muralitharan (6/26), Ajantha Mendis (4/60)
SL
Ind
Colombo SSC
Jul 2008
Won
10
WashingtonSundar(7/59), R. Ashwin (3/64)
Ind
NZ
Pune
Oct 2024
Lost
5 The maximum number of ‘bowled’ dismissals in a Test innings involving Indian bowlers. Washington Sundar, against the Kiwis, in Pune became the latest to achieve this feat in a Test innings for India. He became the first Indian bowler and the fourth to claim five or more ‘bowled’ victims in the same innings.
Most bowled victims in a Test innings for Indian bowlers
Bowled
Bowler (bowling)
Against
Venue
Month, year
Result
Bowling style
5
Jasu Patel (9/69)
Australia
Kanpur
Dec 1959
Won
Right-arm off-break
5
Bapu Nadkarni (6/105)
Australia
Mumbai BS
Jan 1960
Drawn
Left-arm spin
5
Anil Kumble (6/53)
South Africa
Johannesburg
Nov 1992
Drawn
Right-arm leg-break
5
Ravindra Jadeja (7/42)
Australia
Delhi
Feb 2023
Won
Left-arm spin
5
WashingtonSundar(7/59)
New Zealand
Pune
Oct 2024
Lost
Right-arm off-break
Patel and Nadkarni achieved this in successive Tests.
Jadeja and Sundar are the only bowlers to do so since 2003 in the Test cricket
Most bowled dismissals in a Test innings by bowlers against New Zealand batters
Bowled
Bowler (bowling)
For
Venue
Month, year
Result
Bowling style
6
Bill Bowes (6/34)
England
Auckland
Mar 1933
Drawn
Right arm pace
6
Mohd Nazir (7/99)
Pakistan
Karachi
Oct 1969
Drawn
Right-arm off-break
5
Shoaib Akhtar (6/11)
Pakistan
Lahore
May 2002
Won
Right arm pace
5
WashingtonSundar(7/59)
India
Pune
Oct 2024
Lost
Right-arm off-break
6 The number of Indian bowlers to claim seven or more wickets on the opening day of a Test match. Washington Sundar, making his comeback to Test cricket after three and a half years, became the latest bowler to do this for India. Irfan Pathan was the only Indian pace bowler to accomplish this, and he is the only one to do so in an away Test — against Zimbabwe in Harare in September 2005. Interestingly, whenever an Indian bowler takes seven or more wickets on the opening day of a home Test match, India has never won that match.
Seven or more wicket haul by Indian bowlers on Day1 of a Test match
Bowling
Bowler
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Bowling style
9/102
Subhash Gupte
West Indies
Kanpur
12 Dec 1958
Lost
Right-arm leg-break
7/27
Maninder Singh
Pakistan
Bengaluru
13 Mar 1987
Lost
Left-arm spin
7/48
Anil Kumble
Australia
Chennai
14 Oct 2004
Drawn
Right-arm leg-break
7/49
Ghulam Ahmed
Australia
Kolkata
2 Nov 1956
Lost
Right-arm off-break
7/59
Irfan Pathan
Zimbabwe
Harare
20 Sep 2005
Won
Left-arm pace
7/59
Washington Sundar
India
Pune
24 Oct 2024
Lost
Right-arm off-break
** The Chennai Test was drawn after rain washed out play on the fifth and final day, with India (19/0) chasing a target of 229 runs
3 The number of opposition bowlers claiming 12 or more wickets in a Test match against India. Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has now joined his teammate Ajaz Patel, who took 14 wickets in Mumbai in December 2021, and England’s all-rounder and pacer Ian Botham as part of this elite group. Notably, Patel’s and Santner’s match bowling figures are the second and third best for New Zealand in Tests, following Richard Hadlee’s impressive 15/123 against Australia in November 1985 in Brisbane.
Most wickets in a Test match against India
Bowling
Bowler
For
Venue
Month, year
Result
Bowling style
14/225
Ajaz Patel
New Zealand
Mumbai WS
Dec 2021
Lost
Left-arm spin
13/106
Ian Botham
England
Mumbai WS
Feb 1980
Won
Right arm fast medium
13/157
Mitchell Santner
New Zealand
Pune
Oct 2024
Won
Left-arm spin
Note:The best bowling match figures against India by a left-arm pacer is 12/124 by Australian Alan Davidson in Kanpur in December 1959 and by an off-spinner is the 12/286 by another Aussie Nathan Lyon in Adelaide in December 2014.
4 The number of Test players to score over 2,000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in home Test matches over the course of their careers. During the Pune Test match, Ravindra Jadeja became the latest player to join this elite group. He is also the second-fastest, after Ian Botham, to achieve this remarkable double in home Test matches.
2000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in career home Tests
Player
Career span at home
Mts
Inns
Runs
Ave
HS
100/50
Balls
Runs
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
5i/10m
Best
Ian Botham (Eng)
1977-1992
59
89
2969
34.93
208
8/13
12243
6226
226
27.55
54.17
17/2
8-34
Kapil Dev (Ind)
1978-1994
65
86
2810
36.97
163
5/15
12211
5803
219
26.50
55.76
11/2
9-83
Stuart Broad (Eng)
2008-2023
98
134
2495
21.51
169
1/11
19979
10320
398
25.93
50.20
14/3
8-15
Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)
2012-2024
49
68
2023
37.46
175*
3/13
12191
4929
238
20.71
51.22
13/3
7-42
Note:
** Ian Botham is the quickest to reach this milestone in fewest Tests (45 matches in 1985), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 2024), Kapil Dev (58 in 1990) and Stuart Broad (69 in 2018).
2 The number of Indian batters to aggregate 1000 or more runs in a calendar in Tests at home. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut in July 2023 and playing his first Test at home this year, has become the highest run-scorer for India at home in a calendar year, accumulating 1,091 runs. He surpassed Gundappa Viswanath’s previous record of 1,047 runs set in 1979, 45 years ago.
Most runs in a calendar year in India
Runs
Batter
Year
Mts
Inns
No
Ave
HS
100
50
1091
Yashasvi Jaiswal
2024
10
19
1
60.61
214*
2
7
1047
Gundappa Viswanath
1979
13
19
2
61.58
179
4
3
964
Virat Kohli
2016
8
14
2
80.33
235
3
2
898
Virat Kohli
2017
7
12
1
81.63
243
4
1
875
Dilip Vengsarkar
1987
9
14
4
87.50
166
4
3
25 The number of wickets the Mumbai-born Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has at the Wankhede Stadium. This impressive tally makes him the visiting bowler with most wickets at any Test ground in India. Previously, England’s Ian Botham had taken 22 wickets at the same ground.
Most Test wickets by visiting bowler at an Indian ground
Wkts
Bowler
Venue
Mts
Balls
Runs
Ave.
S/R
5i/10m
Best
Career Span at venue
25
Ajaz Patel (NZ)
Mumbai WS
2
658
385
15.40
26.32
3/2
10-119
2021-2024
22
Ian Botham (Eng)
Mumbai WS
2
596
239
10.86
27.09
3/1
7-48
1980-1981
18
Richie Benaud (Aus)
Kolkata
2
785
267
14.83
43.61
2/1
6-52
1956-1960
17
Courtney Walsh (WI)
Mumbai WS
2
490
237
13.94
28.82
2/0
6-79
1987-1994
147The target set by New Zealand in the third and final Test match in Mumbai. This is now the second-lowest target that India has failed to chase in the fourth innings of a Test match in its history. Additionally, this marks the fourth time in the last decade that India has fallen short in such circumstances. This target is also the lowest New Zealand has successfully defended in its Test history. Both tables below have the details.
Lowest targets India failed to chase in the fourth innings of a Test match
Target set
India’s reply
Lost by runs
Against
Venue
Date
India captain
120
81
38
West Indies
Bridgetown
31 Mar 1997
Sachin Tendulkar
147
121
25
New Zealand
Mumbai WS
3 Nov 2024
Rohit Sharma
176
112
63
Sri Lanka
Galle
15 Aug 2015
Virat Kohli
194
162
31
England
Birmingham
4 Aug 2018
Virat Kohli
208
135
72
South Africa
Cape Town
8 Jan 2018
Virat Kohli
Lowest Test targets successfully defended by New Zealand in the fourth innings
Target set
Won by runs
Against (Total)
Venue
Date
New Zealand captain
137
72
England (64)
Wellington Basin
15 Feb 1978
Mark Burgess
147
25
India (121)
Mumbai WS
3 Nov 2024
Tom Latham
176
4
Pakistan (171)
Abu Dhabi
19 Nov 2018
Kane Williamson
6The number of times India has lost three Tests in a home series. New Zealand recently became the fourth visiting team to achieve this feat, joining West Indies, Australia, and England. Notably, New Zealand became the first visiting side to whitewash India by winning all the matches in the Test series. The closest any visiting team in India has come to New Zealand’s success was South Africa, which won a two-match Test series under Hansie Cronje in February-March 2000.
India losing three or more Tests in a home series
Series Result
Opponent
Opponent captain
Series Dates
Losing Indian captain
0-3 (5)
West Indies
Gerry Alexander
28 Nov 1958 to 11 Feb 1959
Polly Umrigar (1), Ghulam Ahmed (2), Vinoo Mankad
(1), Hemu Adhikari (1)
1-3 (5)
Australia
Bill Lawry
4 Nov 1969 to 28 Dec 1969
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi
2-3 (5)
West Indies
Clive Lloyd
22 Nov 1974 to 29 Jan 1975
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (4)/S Venkataraghavan (1)
1-3 (5)
England
Tony Greig
17 Dec 1976 to 16 Feb 1977
Bishan Singh Bedi
0-3 (5)
West Indies
Clive Lloyd
21 Oct 1983 to 29 Dec 1983
Kapil Dev
0-3 (3)#
New Zealand
Tom Latham
16 Oct 2024 to 3 Nov 2024
Rohit Sharma
# India’s only whitewash series defeat of three or more Tests at home.
** In the 1958/59 series India had four captains, Polly Umrigar (1st Test), Ghulam Ahmed (2nd and 3rd), Vinoo Mankad (4th) and Hemu Adhikari (5th). Under Ghulam and Mankad India lost two and one respectively.
** In the 1974/75 series, India had two captains, Pataudi (won 2, lost 2) and S. Venkataraghavan (2nd Test – lost)
All records are correct and updated until 16 November 2024.
