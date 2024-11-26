 />
India vs New Zealand Tests in numbers: Washington Sundar on song

In the Pune Test against New Zealand, India’s two off-spinners, Washington Sundar and R. Ashwin, claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings. This marked the first instance of such a feat in Indian Test cricket.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 11:21 IST

Mohandas Menon
Washington Sundar (left).
Washington Sundar (left). | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Washington Sundar (left). | Photo Credit: PTI



 

5 In the Pune Test against New Zealand, India’s two off-spinners, Washington Sundar and R. Ashwin, claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings. This marked the first instance of such a feat in Indian Test cricket. For the record, the first occurrence of all 10 wickets being taken by a single off-spinner in Test history was achieved by England’s Jim Laker, who accomplished this during the Ashes Test in Manchester in July 1956.

All 10 wickets in a Test innings falling to off-spinners 

Wkts

Bowlers

For

Opp

Venue

Month, Year

Result

10

Jim Laker (10/53)

Eng

Aus

Manchester

Jul 1956

Won

10

Tony Greig (8/86), Pat Pocock (2/86)

Eng

WI

Port of Spain

Apr 1974

Won

10

Kumar Dharmasena (6/99), Jayananda Warnaweera (3/63)

SL

Pak

Colombo PSS 

Aug 1994

Lost


 

M. Muralitharan (1/123)


 


 


 


 


 

10

M Muralitharan (6/26), Ajantha Mendis (4/60)

SL

Ind

Colombo SSC

Jul 2008

Won

10

WashingtonSundar(7/59), R. Ashwin (3/64)

Ind

NZ

Pune

Oct 2024

Lost


 


 

5 The maximum number of ‘bowled’ dismissals in a Test innings involving Indian bowlers. Washington Sundar, against the Kiwis, in Pune became the latest to achieve this feat in a Test innings for India. He became the first Indian bowler and the fourth to claim five or more ‘bowled’ victims in the same innings.

Most bowled victims in a Test innings for Indian bowlers

Bowled

Bowler (bowling)

Against

Venue

Month, year

Result

Bowling style

5

Jasu Patel (9/69)

Australia

Kanpur

Dec 1959

Won

Right-arm off-break

5

Bapu Nadkarni (6/105)

Australia

Mumbai BS

Jan 1960

Drawn

Left-arm spin

5

Anil Kumble (6/53)

South Africa

Johannesburg

Nov 1992

Drawn

Right-arm leg-break

5

Ravindra Jadeja (7/42)

Australia

Delhi

Feb 2023

Won

Left-arm spin

5

WashingtonSundar(7/59)

New Zealand

Pune

Oct 2024

Lost 

Right-arm off-break

Patel and Nadkarni achieved this in successive Tests.

Jadeja and Sundar are the only bowlers to do so since 2003 in the Test cricket


 

Most bowled dismissals in a Test innings by bowlers against New Zealand batters

Bowled

Bowler (bowling)

For

Venue

Month, year

Result

Bowling style

6

Bill Bowes (6/34)

England

Auckland

Mar 1933

Drawn

Right arm pace

6

Mohd Nazir (7/99)

Pakistan

Karachi

Oct 1969

Drawn

Right-arm off-break

5

Shoaib Akhtar (6/11)

Pakistan

Lahore

May 2002

Won

Right arm pace

5

WashingtonSundar(7/59)

India

Pune

Oct 2024

Lost

Right-arm off-break


 

6 The number of Indian bowlers to claim seven or more wickets on the opening day of a Test match. Washington Sundar, making his comeback to Test cricket after three and a half years, became the latest bowler to do this for India. Irfan Pathan was the only Indian pace bowler to accomplish this, and he is the only one to do so in an away Test — against Zimbabwe in Harare in September 2005. Interestingly, whenever an Indian bowler takes seven or more wickets on the opening day of a home Test match, India has never won that match.

Seven or more wicket haul by Indian bowlers on Day1 of a Test match 

Bowling

Bowler

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Bowling style

9/102

Subhash Gupte

West Indies

Kanpur

12 Dec 1958

Lost

Right-arm leg-break

7/27

Maninder Singh

Pakistan

Bengaluru

13 Mar 1987

Lost

Left-arm spin

7/48

Anil Kumble

Australia

Chennai

14 Oct 2004

Drawn 

Right-arm leg-break

7/49

Ghulam Ahmed

Australia

Kolkata

2 Nov 1956

Lost

Right-arm off-break

7/59

Irfan Pathan

Zimbabwe

Harare

20 Sep 2005

Won

Left-arm pace

7/59

Washington Sundar

India

Pune

24 Oct 2024

Lost

Right-arm off-break

** The Chennai Test was drawn after rain washed out play on the fifth and final day, with India (19/0) chasing a target of 229 runs


 

3 The number of opposition bowlers claiming 12 or more wickets in a Test match against India. Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has now joined his teammate Ajaz Patel, who took 14 wickets in Mumbai in December 2021, and England’s all-rounder and pacer Ian Botham as part of this elite group. Notably, Patel’s and Santner’s match bowling figures are the second and third best for New Zealand in Tests, following Richard Hadlee’s impressive 15/123 against Australia in November 1985 in Brisbane.

Most wickets in a Test match against India

Bowling

Bowler

For

Venue

Month, year

Result

Bowling style

14/225

Ajaz Patel

New Zealand

Mumbai WS

Dec 2021

Lost

Left-arm spin

13/106

Ian Botham

England

Mumbai WS

Feb 1980

Won

Right arm fast medium

 

13/157

Mitchell Santner

New Zealand

Pune

Oct 2024

Won

Left-arm spin

Note:The best bowling match figures against India by a left-arm pacer is 12/124 by Australian Alan Davidson in Kanpur in December 1959 and by an off-spinner is the 12/286 by another Aussie Nathan Lyon in Adelaide in December 2014.


 


 

4 The number of Test players to score over 2,000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in home Test matches over the course of their careers. During the Pune Test match, Ravindra Jadeja became the latest player to join this elite group. He is also the second-fastest, after Ian Botham, to achieve this remarkable double in home Test matches.

2000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in career home Tests

Player

Career span at home

Mts

Inns

Runs

Ave

HS

100/50

Balls

Runs

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

5i/10m

Best

Ian Botham (Eng)

1977-1992

59

89

2969

34.93

208

8/13

12243

6226

226

27.55

54.17

17/2

8-34

Kapil Dev (Ind)

1978-1994

65

86

2810

36.97

163

5/15

12211

5803

219

26.50

55.76

11/2

9-83

Stuart Broad (Eng)

2008-2023

98

134

2495

21.51

169

1/11

19979

10320

398

25.93

50.20

14/3

8-15

Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)

2012-2024

49

68

2023

37.46

175*

3/13

12191

4929

238

20.71

51.22

13/3

7-42

Note:

** Ian Botham is the quickest to reach this milestone in fewest Tests (45 matches in 1985), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 2024), Kapil Dev (58 in 1990) and Stuart Broad (69 in 2018).


 

2 The number of Indian batters to aggregate 1000 or more runs in a calendar in Tests at home. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut in July 2023 and playing his first Test at home this year, has become the highest run-scorer for India at home in a calendar year, accumulating 1,091 runs. He surpassed Gundappa Viswanath’s previous record of 1,047 runs set in 1979, 45 years ago.

Most runs in a calendar year in India

Runs

Batter

Year

Mts

Inns

No

Ave

HS

100

50

1091

Yashasvi Jaiswal

2024

10

19

1

60.61

214*

2

7

1047

Gundappa Viswanath

1979

13

19

2

61.58

179

4

3

964

Virat Kohli

2016

8

14

2

80.33

235

3

2

898

Virat Kohli

2017

7

12

1

81.63

243

4

1

875

Dilip Vengsarkar

1987

9

14

4

87.50

166

4

3


 

25 The number of wickets the Mumbai-born Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has at the Wankhede Stadium. This impressive tally makes him the visiting bowler with most wickets at any Test ground in India. Previously, England’s Ian Botham had taken 22 wickets at the same ground.

Most Test wickets by visiting bowler at an Indian ground

Wkts

Bowler

Venue

Mts

Balls

Runs

Ave.

S/R

5i/10m

Best

Career Span at venue

25

Ajaz Patel (NZ)

Mumbai WS

2

658

385

15.40

26.32

3/2

10-119

2021-2024

22

Ian Botham (Eng)

Mumbai WS

2

596

239

10.86

27.09

3/1

7-48

1980-1981

18

Richie Benaud (Aus)

Kolkata

2

785

267

14.83

43.61

2/1

6-52

1956-1960

17

Courtney Walsh (WI)

Mumbai WS

2

490

237

13.94

28.82

2/0

6-79

1987-1994


 

147The target set by New Zealand in the third and final Test match in Mumbai. This is now the second-lowest target that India has failed to chase in the fourth innings of a Test match in its history. Additionally, this marks the fourth time in the last decade that India has fallen short in such circumstances. This target is also the lowest New Zealand has successfully defended in its Test history. Both tables below have the details.

Lowest targets India failed to chase in the fourth innings of a Test match 

Target set

India’s reply

Lost by runs

Against

Venue

Date

India captain

120

81

38

West Indies

Bridgetown

31 Mar 1997

Sachin Tendulkar

147

121

25

New Zealand

Mumbai WS

3 Nov 2024

Rohit Sharma

176

112

63

Sri Lanka

Galle

15 Aug 2015

Virat Kohli

194

162

31

England

Birmingham

4 Aug 2018

Virat Kohli

208

135

72

South Africa

Cape Town

8 Jan 2018

Virat Kohli


 

Lowest Test targets successfully defended by New Zealand in the fourth innings 

Target set

Won by runs

Against (Total)

Venue

Date

New Zealand captain

137

72 

England (64)

Wellington Basin 

15 Feb 1978

Mark Burgess

147

25

India (121)

Mumbai WS

3 Nov 2024

Tom Latham

176

4

Pakistan (171)

Abu Dhabi

19 Nov 2018

Kane Williamson


 

6The number of times India has lost three Tests in a home series. New Zealand recently became the fourth visiting team to achieve this feat, joining West Indies, Australia, and England. Notably, New Zealand became the first visiting side to whitewash India by winning all the matches in the Test series. The closest any visiting team in India has come to New Zealand’s success was South Africa, which won a two-match Test series under Hansie Cronje in February-March 2000.


 

India losing three or more Tests in a home series

Series Result

Opponent

Opponent captain

Series Dates

Losing Indian captain

0-3 (5)

West Indies

Gerry Alexander

28 Nov 1958 to 11 Feb 1959

Polly Umrigar (1), Ghulam Ahmed (2), Vinoo Mankad 


 


 


 


 

(1), Hemu Adhikari (1)

1-3 (5)

Australia

Bill Lawry

4 Nov 1969 to 28 Dec 1969

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 

2-3 (5)

West Indies

Clive Lloyd

22 Nov 1974 to 29 Jan 1975

Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (4)/S Venkataraghavan (1)

1-3 (5)

England

Tony Greig

17 Dec 1976 to 16 Feb 1977

Bishan Singh Bedi

0-3 (5)

West Indies

Clive Lloyd

21 Oct 1983 to 29 Dec 1983

Kapil Dev

0-3 (3)#

New Zealand

Tom Latham

16 Oct 2024 to 3 Nov 2024

Rohit Sharma

# India’s only whitewash series defeat of three or more Tests at home.

** In the 1958/59 series India had four captains, Polly Umrigar (1st Test), Ghulam Ahmed (2nd and 3rd), Vinoo Mankad (4th) and Hemu Adhikari (5th). Under Ghulam and Mankad India lost two and one respectively.

** In the 1974/75 series, India had two captains, Pataudi (won 2, lost 2) and S. Venkataraghavan (2nd Test – lost)


 

All records are correct and updated until 16 November 2024.

