India vs New Zealand Tests in numbers: Washington Sundar on song









5 In the Pune Test against New Zealand, India’s two off-spinners, Washington Sundar and R. Ashwin, claimed all 10 wickets in the first innings. This marked the first instance of such a feat in Indian Test cricket. For the record, the first occurrence of all 10 wickets being taken by a single off-spinner in Test history was achieved by England’s Jim Laker, who accomplished this during the Ashes Test in Manchester in July 1956.

All 10 wickets in a Test innings falling to off-spinners

Wkts Bowlers For Opp Venue Month, Year Result 10 Jim Laker (10/53) Eng Aus Manchester Jul 1956 Won 10 Tony Greig (8/86), Pat Pocock (2/86) Eng WI Port of Spain Apr 1974 Won 10 Kumar Dharmasena (6/99), Jayananda Warnaweera (3/63) SL Pak Colombo PSS Aug 1994 Lost

M. Muralitharan (1/123)









10 M Muralitharan (6/26), Ajantha Mendis (4/60) SL Ind Colombo SSC Jul 2008 Won 10 WashingtonSundar(7/59), R. Ashwin (3/64) Ind NZ Pune Oct 2024 Lost









5 The maximum number of ‘bowled’ dismissals in a Test innings involving Indian bowlers. Washington Sundar, against the Kiwis, in Pune became the latest to achieve this feat in a Test innings for India. He became the first Indian bowler and the fourth to claim five or more ‘bowled’ victims in the same innings.

Most bowled victims in a Test innings for Indian bowlers

Bowled Bowler (bowling) Against Venue Month, year Result Bowling style 5 Jasu Patel (9/69) Australia Kanpur Dec 1959 Won Right-arm off-break 5 Bapu Nadkarni (6/105) Australia Mumbai BS Jan 1960 Drawn Left-arm spin 5 Anil Kumble (6/53) South Africa Johannesburg Nov 1992 Drawn Right-arm leg-break 5 Ravindra Jadeja (7/42) Australia Delhi Feb 2023 Won Left-arm spin 5 WashingtonSundar(7/59) New Zealand Pune Oct 2024 Lost Right-arm off-break

Patel and Nadkarni achieved this in successive Tests.

Jadeja and Sundar are the only bowlers to do so since 2003 in the Test cricket





Most bowled dismissals in a Test innings by bowlers against New Zealand batters

Bowled Bowler (bowling) For Venue Month, year Result Bowling style 6 Bill Bowes (6/34) England Auckland Mar 1933 Drawn Right arm pace 6 Mohd Nazir (7/99) Pakistan Karachi Oct 1969 Drawn Right-arm off-break 5 Shoaib Akhtar (6/11) Pakistan Lahore May 2002 Won Right arm pace 5 WashingtonSundar(7/59) India Pune Oct 2024 Lost Right-arm off-break





6 The number of Indian bowlers to claim seven or more wickets on the opening day of a Test match. Washington Sundar, making his comeback to Test cricket after three and a half years, became the latest bowler to do this for India. Irfan Pathan was the only Indian pace bowler to accomplish this, and he is the only one to do so in an away Test — against Zimbabwe in Harare in September 2005. Interestingly, whenever an Indian bowler takes seven or more wickets on the opening day of a home Test match, India has never won that match.

Seven or more wicket haul by Indian bowlers on Day1 of a Test match

Bowling Bowler Against Venue Date Result Bowling style 9/102 Subhash Gupte West Indies Kanpur 12 Dec 1958 Lost Right-arm leg-break 7/27 Maninder Singh Pakistan Bengaluru 13 Mar 1987 Lost Left-arm spin 7/48 Anil Kumble Australia Chennai 14 Oct 2004 Drawn Right-arm leg-break 7/49 Ghulam Ahmed Australia Kolkata 2 Nov 1956 Lost Right-arm off-break 7/59 Irfan Pathan Zimbabwe Harare 20 Sep 2005 Won Left-arm pace 7/59 Washington Sundar India Pune 24 Oct 2024 Lost Right-arm off-break

** The Chennai Test was drawn after rain washed out play on the fifth and final day, with India (19/0) chasing a target of 229 runs





3 The number of opposition bowlers claiming 12 or more wickets in a Test match against India. Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner has now joined his teammate Ajaz Patel, who took 14 wickets in Mumbai in December 2021, and England’s all-rounder and pacer Ian Botham as part of this elite group. Notably, Patel’s and Santner’s match bowling figures are the second and third best for New Zealand in Tests, following Richard Hadlee’s impressive 15/123 against Australia in November 1985 in Brisbane.

Most wickets in a Test match against India

Bowling Bowler For Venue Month, year Result Bowling style 14/225 Ajaz Patel New Zealand Mumbai WS Dec 2021 Lost Left-arm spin 13/106 Ian Botham England Mumbai WS Feb 1980 Won Right arm fast medium



13/157 Mitchell Santner New Zealand Pune Oct 2024 Won Left-arm spin

Note:The best bowling match figures against India by a left-arm pacer is 12/124 by Australian Alan Davidson in Kanpur in December 1959 and by an off-spinner is the 12/286 by another Aussie Nathan Lyon in Adelaide in December 2014.









4 The number of Test players to score over 2,000 runs and take more than 200 wickets in home Test matches over the course of their careers. During the Pune Test match, Ravindra Jadeja became the latest player to join this elite group. He is also the second-fastest, after Ian Botham, to achieve this remarkable double in home Test matches.

2000-plus runs and 200-plus wickets in career home Tests

Player Career span at home Mts Inns Runs Ave HS 100/50 Balls Runs Wkts Ave. S/R 5i/10m Best Ian Botham (Eng) 1977-1992 59 89 2969 34.93 208 8/13 12243 6226 226 27.55 54.17 17/2 8-34 Kapil Dev (Ind) 1978-1994 65 86 2810 36.97 163 5/15 12211 5803 219 26.50 55.76 11/2 9-83 Stuart Broad (Eng) 2008-2023 98 134 2495 21.51 169 1/11 19979 10320 398 25.93 50.20 14/3 8-15 Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 2012-2024 49 68 2023 37.46 175* 3/13 12191 4929 238 20.71 51.22 13/3 7-42

Note:

** Ian Botham is the quickest to reach this milestone in fewest Tests (45 matches in 1985), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 2024), Kapil Dev (58 in 1990) and Stuart Broad (69 in 2018).





2 The number of Indian batters to aggregate 1000 or more runs in a calendar in Tests at home. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut in July 2023 and playing his first Test at home this year, has become the highest run-scorer for India at home in a calendar year, accumulating 1,091 runs. He surpassed Gundappa Viswanath’s previous record of 1,047 runs set in 1979, 45 years ago.

Most runs in a calendar year in India

Runs Batter Year Mts Inns No Ave HS 100 50 1091 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2024 10 19 1 60.61 214* 2 7 1047 Gundappa Viswanath 1979 13 19 2 61.58 179 4 3 964 Virat Kohli 2016 8 14 2 80.33 235 3 2 898 Virat Kohli 2017 7 12 1 81.63 243 4 1 875 Dilip Vengsarkar 1987 9 14 4 87.50 166 4 3





25 The number of wickets the Mumbai-born Kiwi left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has at the Wankhede Stadium. This impressive tally makes him the visiting bowler with most wickets at any Test ground in India. Previously, England’s Ian Botham had taken 22 wickets at the same ground.

Most Test wickets by visiting bowler at an Indian ground

Wkts Bowler Venue Mts Balls Runs Ave. S/R 5i/10m Best Career Span at venue 25 Ajaz Patel (NZ) Mumbai WS 2 658 385 15.40 26.32 3/2 10-119 2021-2024 22 Ian Botham (Eng) Mumbai WS 2 596 239 10.86 27.09 3/1 7-48 1980-1981 18 Richie Benaud (Aus) Kolkata 2 785 267 14.83 43.61 2/1 6-52 1956-1960 17 Courtney Walsh (WI) Mumbai WS 2 490 237 13.94 28.82 2/0 6-79 1987-1994





147The target set by New Zealand in the third and final Test match in Mumbai. This is now the second-lowest target that India has failed to chase in the fourth innings of a Test match in its history. Additionally, this marks the fourth time in the last decade that India has fallen short in such circumstances. This target is also the lowest New Zealand has successfully defended in its Test history. Both tables below have the details.

Lowest targets India failed to chase in the fourth innings of a Test match

Target set India’s reply Lost by runs Against Venue Date India captain 120 81 38 West Indies Bridgetown 31 Mar 1997 Sachin Tendulkar 147 121 25 New Zealand Mumbai WS 3 Nov 2024 Rohit Sharma 176 112 63 Sri Lanka Galle 15 Aug 2015 Virat Kohli 194 162 31 England Birmingham 4 Aug 2018 Virat Kohli 208 135 72 South Africa Cape Town 8 Jan 2018 Virat Kohli





Lowest Test targets successfully defended by New Zealand in the fourth innings

Target set Won by runs Against (Total) Venue Date New Zealand captain 137 72 England (64) Wellington Basin 15 Feb 1978 Mark Burgess 147 25 India (121) Mumbai WS 3 Nov 2024 Tom Latham 176 4 Pakistan (171) Abu Dhabi 19 Nov 2018 Kane Williamson





6The number of times India has lost three Tests in a home series. New Zealand recently became the fourth visiting team to achieve this feat, joining West Indies, Australia, and England. Notably, New Zealand became the first visiting side to whitewash India by winning all the matches in the Test series. The closest any visiting team in India has come to New Zealand’s success was South Africa, which won a two-match Test series under Hansie Cronje in February-March 2000.





India losing three or more Tests in a home series

Series Result Opponent Opponent captain Series Dates Losing Indian captain 0-3 (5) West Indies Gerry Alexander 28 Nov 1958 to 11 Feb 1959 Polly Umrigar (1), Ghulam Ahmed (2), Vinoo Mankad







(1), Hemu Adhikari (1) 1-3 (5) Australia Bill Lawry 4 Nov 1969 to 28 Dec 1969 Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi 2-3 (5) West Indies Clive Lloyd 22 Nov 1974 to 29 Jan 1975 Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi (4)/S Venkataraghavan (1) 1-3 (5) England Tony Greig 17 Dec 1976 to 16 Feb 1977 Bishan Singh Bedi 0-3 (5) West Indies Clive Lloyd 21 Oct 1983 to 29 Dec 1983 Kapil Dev 0-3 (3)# New Zealand Tom Latham 16 Oct 2024 to 3 Nov 2024 Rohit Sharma

# India’s only whitewash series defeat of three or more Tests at home.

** In the 1958/59 series India had four captains, Polly Umrigar (1st Test), Ghulam Ahmed (2nd and 3rd), Vinoo Mankad (4th) and Hemu Adhikari (5th). Under Ghulam and Mankad India lost two and one respectively.

** In the 1974/75 series, India had two captains, Pataudi (won 2, lost 2) and S. Venkataraghavan (2nd Test – lost)





All records are correct and updated until 16 November 2024.