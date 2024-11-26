 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who are the top 5 most expensive Indians in IPL 2025 auction?

IPL 2025 auction: Here’s the list of top five costliest Indian players after two days of intense bidding wars at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 10:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant was signed by LSG for Rs 27 crore.
Rishabh Pant was signed by LSG for Rs 27 crore. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant was signed by LSG for Rs 27 crore. | Photo Credit: AFP

The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed intense bidding wars as franchises spent record amounts to secure top talent. Among the most expensive signings, Rishabh Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, showcasing his immense value.

Pant is now the highest paid player ever in the history of the IPL. During the two-day affair, the 10 franchises collectively spent a total of Rs. 639.15 crore to acquire 182 players, while 395 players remained unsold at the mega auction.

Below is the list of top 5 most expensive Indians from the overall signings at the IPL 2025 auction. 

ALSO READ
IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 surprise unsold players; Warner, Thakur find no takers
Highest paid Indians
Rishabh Pant - LSG - Rs 27.00 crore
Shreyas Iyer - PBKS - Rs 26.75 crore
Venkatesh Iyer - KKR - Rs 23.75 crore
Arshdeep Singh - PBKS - Rs 18.00 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal - PBKS - Rs 18.00 crore

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who are the top 5 most expensive Indians in IPL 2025 auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Top 10 players who got the most hike on base price
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 2: Gukesh eyes revenge with Black against Ding Liren in second round; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2025 auction: Top 10 players who got the most hike on base price
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who are the top 5 most expensive Indians in IPL 2025 auction?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2025: Top 5 surprise unsold players; Warner, Thakur find no takers
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Highlights: Domestic pacers earn big, total spending nears 640 crores
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who are the top 5 most expensive Indians in IPL 2025 auction?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Who will captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru next season?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 auction: Top 10 players who got the most hike on base price
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE Updates, Game 2: Gukesh eyes revenge with Black against Ding Liren in second round; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment