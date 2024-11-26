The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, witnessed intense bidding wars as franchises spent record amounts to secure top talent. Among the most expensive signings, Rishabh Pant was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, showcasing his immense value.

Pant is now the highest paid player ever in the history of the IPL. During the two-day affair, the 10 franchises collectively spent a total of Rs. 639.15 crore to acquire 182 players, while 395 players remained unsold at the mega auction.

Below is the list of top 5 most expensive Indians from the overall signings at the IPL 2025 auction.