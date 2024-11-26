 />
Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

India vs Thailand, Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Here is all you need to know before India takes on Thailand in the Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 12:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PR Sreejesh will be at the helm of the Indian junior men’s team that will take part in the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat.
PR Sreejesh will be at the helm of the Indian junior men’s team that will take part in the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

PR Sreejesh will be at the helm of the Indian junior men’s team that will take part in the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will get its Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign underway against Thailand in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

India has been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the tournament that will last till December 4, 2024. The five teams in Pool B include Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

India has won the Junior Asia Cup a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. The team beat rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title. Amir Ali and Rohit, players who featured in the competition last year, will now be leading the team as Captain and Vice Captain respectively.

Read full preview here

LIVE Streaming info of India vs Thailand, Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024:

The India vs Thailand 2024 men’s Junior Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Asian Hockey Federation’s Youtube channel.

What time will the Men’s Junior Asia Cupmatch begin?

The India vs Thailand 2024 men’s Junior Asia Cup match will take place on November 27 with the encounter scheduled to begin at 6:15pm IST.

Junior Asia Cup /

India

