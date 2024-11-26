Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview, LIVE streaming info, when and where to watch

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will get its Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign underway against Thailand in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

India has been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the tournament that will last till December 4, 2024. The five teams in Pool B include Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

India has won the Junior Asia Cup a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. The team beat rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title. Amir Ali and Rohit, players who featured in the competition last year, will now be leading the team as Captain and Vice Captain respectively.

LIVE Streaming info of India vs Thailand, Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024:

The India vs Thailand 2024 men’s Junior Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Asian Hockey Federation’s Youtube channel.

What time will the Men’s Junior Asia Cupmatch begin?

The India vs Thailand 2024 men’s Junior Asia Cup match will take place on November 27 with the encounter scheduled to begin at 6:15pm IST.