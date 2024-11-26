Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Indian Junior team to get campaign underway against Thailand

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will get its Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign underway against Thailand in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

India has been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the tournament that will last till December 4, 2024. The five teams in Pool B include Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

India has won the Junior Asia Cup a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. The team beat rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title. Amir Ali and Rohit, players who featured in the competition last year, will now be leading the team as Captain and Vice Captain respectively.

After its campaign opener against Thailand tomorrow, India will play a match against Japan on November 28. A clash against Chinese Taipei is on the cards for November 30 and its last group-stage match against Korea is scheduled for December 1. The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will have to ensure a top-two finish to advance to the semifinal, slated for December 3.

“We are excited and fully prepared to begin our campaign at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024. Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our abilities to perform well. Playing against strong teams like Thailand, Japan, and Korea in Pool A will be challenging, but we are ready to give our best and aim for a top finish. We would like to defend our title and make our country proud once again,” Captain Amir Ali commented.

Vice Captain Rohit also echoed his thoughts saying, “Our third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 has given us a lot of momentum and confidence. As we start our journey in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, our focus is on maintaining our performance and securing a spot in the semifinals. We are determined to put on a great show and make our country proud again.”

Following its third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, India will look to carry the momentum and put on a good show at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Oman with Head Coach PR Sreejesh at the helm.