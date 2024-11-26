 />
IPL 2025 auction: Top 10 players who got the most hike on base price

IPL auction 2025 update: Top 10 players with biggest appraisal from the mega auction.

Published : Nov 26, 2024 10:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rasikh Dar, an effective bowler in the death overs, stole the spotlight after collecting a sum of ₹6 crore from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the second day of bidding. 
Rasikh Dar, an effective bowler in the death overs, stole the spotlight after collecting a sum of ₹6 crore from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the second day of bidding.  | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
Rasikh Dar, an effective bowler in the death overs, stole the spotlight after collecting a sum of ₹6 crore from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the second day of bidding.  | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2025 edition saw 182 players picked across 10 teams, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the league’s history at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The title-winning captain of IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer, fetched the second-highest bid, going for Rs 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings.

Rasikh Dar, an effective bowler in the death overs, stole the spotlight after receiving Rs 6 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the second day of bidding. This amount was 20 times more than Rasikh’s base price, propelling him to the top of the list of players who received the biggest price hike from their initial mark.

Below is the list of top 10 players who got the most hike on their base price

Highest multipliers so far
Rasikh Dhar - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x20 Base Price - RCB (final price - Rs. 6 crore)
Naman Dhir - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x17.5 Base Price - MI (final price - Rs. 5.25 crore)
Nehal Wadhera - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x14 Base Price - PBKS (final price - Rs. 4.2 crore)
Abdul Samad - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x14 Base Price - LSG (final price - Rs. 4.2 crore)
Rishabh Pant - Base Price - Rs 200 lakh - x13.5 Base Price - LSG (final price - Rs. 27 crore)
Shreyas Iyer - Base Price - Rs 200 lakh - x13.37 Base Price - PBKS (final price - Rs. 26.75 crore)
Ashutosh Sharma - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x12.66 Base Price - DC (final price - Rs. 3.8 crore)
Priyansh Arya - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x12.66 Base Price - PBKS (final price - Rs. 3.8 crore)
Venkatesh Iyer - Base Price - Rs 200 lakh - x11.87 Base Price - KKR (final price - Rs. 23.75 crore)
Anshul Kamboj - Base Price - Rs 30 lakh - x11.33 Base Price - CSK (final price - Rs. 3.4 crore)

Related Topics

IPL AUCTION /

IPL 2025

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

