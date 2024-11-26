IPL 2025 auction: Top 10 players who got the most hike on base price

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2025 edition saw 182 players picked across 10 teams, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in the league’s history at the Abady Al-Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The title-winning captain of IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer, fetched the second-highest bid, going for Rs 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings.

Rasikh Dar, an effective bowler in the death overs, stole the spotlight after receiving Rs 6 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the second day of bidding. This amount was 20 times more than Rasikh’s base price, propelling him to the top of the list of players who received the biggest price hike from their initial mark.

Below is the list of top 10 players who got the most hike on their base price